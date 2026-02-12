‘Insane Bricks’ Lego store to open at mall

The owners of Insane Games at the Aviation Mall said they will soon open Insane Bricks, selling everything Lego and “brick” related, right next to the Insane Games location.

The two stores will have a dual entrance.

“We are creating the ultimate shopping experience between video games and Lego,” owner Dan Shevlin told The Chronicle.

The new store has a 12×40 foot Lego city in it, Mr. Shevlin noted.

Insane Bricks will also open next to the Insane Games at the Wilton Mall.

“Over the years, we have converted old Victoria’s Secret stores into our gaming stores,” Mr. Shevlin said.

