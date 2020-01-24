Aviator closes ‘til spring’; Chef Denver departs

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The Aviator Restaurant at Warren County Airport said Monday that it is closing for the winter.

Contacted for comment, owner Rich Schermerhorn said he plans to reopen “right around Memorial Day, when other restaurants up here open for the summer.”

Chef Denver Grover tells The Chronicle she is not staying at The Aviator and that she is looking for another opportunity.

Earlier, Mr. Schermerhorn told The Chronicle, “There’s always a chance anyone could leave and take another opportunity. I think we have created a good opportunity for Denver here. I hope she doesn’t move on.…It’s not a large staff…I don’t anticipate losing anyone, but this is the chance any business owner takes.”

He said, “It wasn’t cost effective to do it on really slow months, and this break gives us time to improve. We might change the menu a little bit, and possibly look at doing lunch and maybe breakfast.

“It will also allow us to do a deep cleaning of the kitchen…I’m considering breakfast, lunch, everything. Whatever is best for the restaurant is what I’m considering.”

He said, “The time to evaluate is in the dead of winter, which is now. Winters are tough. But we’ll be back!”

Mr. Schermerhorn said in the three years it has been open, the Aviator “has been a very successful restaurant. It’s economics. It’s tough this time of year. This was nothing that popped up overnight. We have had some weeks when it’s been very slow. It’s not uncommon.”

Mr. Schermerhorn said he knows there are some customers who are disappointed, but added, “The disappointed ones are also the very happy ones who liked the food and like the restaurant. But we can’t survive on just Friday and Saturday.”

He said anyone wanting to redeem an unused portion of a gift card can mail the card and their name, address and phone number to The Aviator Restaurant, 536 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804, and a check will be mailed within 14 days.

“I know some people are questioning the refunds, but it’s the right thing to do. You wouldn’t close the YMCA for four months and not pro-rate memberships. It’s just the right thing to do.

