Available: What should go here?

We posed the question to our digital subscribers. Judging by the response, there’s much interest and desire as to what will happen at the site of the former Rite Aid store on the corner of Ridge and Washington Streets in Glens Falls, across from the Queensbury Hotel.A high-end Indian Restaurant. Glens Falls does not have one, and it is difficult to find authentic Lamb Vindaloo, Papadi Chaat and Golub Jamun without traveling long distances.— Tim Montgomery, Lake LuzerneI’d love to see a Trader Joe’s there. It’s a great store.— Connie Farrington, QueensburyTrader Joes! They look for Urban Areas with decent foot traffic and spaces around 15000 square feet. GF doesn’t have any downtown grocery stores so market saturation doesn’t seem to be an issue. It would be GREAT!— Jason Brown, QueensburyDear Mark,Prime property near the center of town should be developed in a way that respects our community’s character while strengthening its economic vitality.Higher-end luxury condominiums, thoughtfully designed to reflect the scale and style of surrounding historic buildings, offer a practical and attractive option.Well-planned residential development can incorporate discreet parking and beautiful green space, easing pressure on downtown streets while enhancing livability. This model has worked well in places like Saratoga, where townhome developments along Excelsior Drive successfully balance density, design, and open space.Adding quality downtown housing brings year-round residents who support local businesses, increase walkability, and contribute to the tax base.Done well, this approach uses valuable downtown land responsibly and with long-term benefit to the community.— Elizabeth, QueensburyThis corner is a key transition/gateway to our downtown core for folks coming south on Ridge. Redevelopment should follow the basic rules of urban development: Build to the sidewalk; mix uses; retail on the first floor with residential on the upper floors. Given its visible location, the design should be one we can all be proud of as welcoming people to downtown, not merely a cookie-cutter second rate building.— Kurt Kress, Glens FallsA sandwich shop. I live nearby and would like to be able to go to a store that’s close by— Linda Wooddell, Glens FallsFor many years our club has wanted a permanent home for our train layouts and a model train museum. We have five layouts currently in the Chase Sports building, where we are good neighbors and open monthly for the public for free.Warren County has financed schemes to give the area a year round attraction. The county could use their influence to either have the corporation donate the building or purchase it for the club.Having the club back downtown with more space, will allow us to make that attraction possible. We have the talent to do so.— Michael RomanowskiSouth Glens FallsTrader Joe’s gets my vote but with just one caution. There must be ample parking! I live in Southern Saratoga County and love having Trader Joes nearby. Their location on Wolf Road in Colonie suffers from too littIe parking. The town of Halfmoon made sure the store there had lots of parking, yet even that sometimes overflows.— Pat Boomhower, Halfmoon, NYTrader Joe’s— Kathy Brown, Queensbury

