Friday, February 13, 2026

Mayor: Police Chief to retire

February 12, 2026 Hot Copy

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Mayor Diana Palmer tells The Chronicle that Police Chief Jarred Smith became eligible to retire as of January.

“He let me know last week that he was going to be doing that.”

Mayor Palmer said Chief Smith will retire at the end of April after 20 years with the department. “It has nothing to do” with the Officer John Hogan situation she said in reply to a Chronicle question. (See story on page 3.)

“We will go through a process of getting a new chief,” said the mayor. Referring to how the position might be filled “up the line,” she said, “I think that there are really dedicated police officers in our City.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve

Check Also

Available: What should go here?

We posed the question to our digital subscribers. Judging by the response, there’s much interest …

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!