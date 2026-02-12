Mayor: Police Chief to retire

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Mayor Diana Palmer tells The Chronicle that Police Chief Jarred Smith became eligible to retire as of January.

“He let me know last week that he was going to be doing that.”

Mayor Palmer said Chief Smith will retire at the end of April after 20 years with the department. “It has nothing to do” with the Officer John Hogan situation she said in reply to a Chronicle question. (See story on page 3.)

“We will go through a process of getting a new chief,” said the mayor. Referring to how the position might be filled “up the line,” she said, “I think that there are really dedicated police officers in our City.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve