Glens Falls Fire Department Captain arrested: Alleged union theft

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that it arrested Richard G. Stafford, 45, of Glens Falls, on in February 17, 2026 for “Forgery 2nd Degree (2 counts)” and “Petit Larceny.”

The State police said, “Stafford, a Captain in the Glens Falls Fire Department, is accused of fraudulently writing and cashing two checks associated with the fire department union account and keeping the funds for personal use. At the time, Stafford was the secretary for the fire department union. Stafford has been employed by the City of Glens Falls Fire Department for approximately 16 years and is currently on paid administrative leave.

“Stafford was arraigned in the City of Glens Falls Court and released on his own recognizance.

“The Warren County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.”