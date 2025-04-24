Asks: Is Queensbury losing what’s special?

To the Editor:

I enjoyed your article regarding West Mountain. Typically I am a private person and I don’t get involved in rendering an opinion on a project like this. However since my wife and I have already had an article written about us by the Times Union about the home we are under contract to purchase on 40 North Rd in Queensbury I figured why not share with someone.

Our decision to purchase 40 North Rd came from this proposed development of West Mountain which is literally project never been proposed, we would have no interest in moving. So if I have already taken action to distance myself from it, I imagine others are not far behind me.

The town planning board did not take any concerns seriously that were raised by residents. One example is traffic. All they told us when traffic was brought up — and how we were concerned of Bedford Close being used as a shortcut — was that there were ways to deter people from doing that. No further explanation of what.

However the recent construction that has closed a section of Corinth Rd west of Pitcher has already resulted in a large increase of traffic through Bedford Close. If people can’t follow the detour signs currently than how will the town prevent traffic from this resort?

The traffic study that West Mountain conducted was also in the height of the lockdown from the result of Covid, I am not so sure that traffic study is relevant.

When my wife and I first moved to Queensbury in 2009 we loved the town west of the 87. It was mostly all residential, rural feeling, and the pace of life just seemed slower. It was a dream come true. The proposed project destroys what we were looking for when we first decided to live in Queensbury.

My personal beliefs are very conflicted because I also feel it is not my right to tell someone what they can and cannot do with their property. But I just felt someone in the press should know that locals are already making decisions based on this proposed project.

If for some reason the bankruptcy court did not approve the purchase contract on 40 North Rd, I doubt my wife and I would even stay in Queensbury. Mostly because a lack of home inventory.

— Andrew Genovese, Queensbury



We exchanged e-mails with Andrew. He added in the subsequent email:

The project personally divides me. From a business and real estate aspect I suppose this makes sense. In the long run when construction is finished for the entire project it will also help real estate values of neighboring properties and homes.

On the flip side and I am a biased party to this project: Asking neighbors to endure 10 years of construction, living next to an outdoor amphitheater, city bus stop, and a change to the overall feel to this side of Queensbury is a big ask. In the end we all thought we were just living next to a local ski slope….

I just feel the town board needs to take those feelings into account because I can’t be the only one who feels this way and is taking action. I mean I have two kids in Queensbury schools; they would need to switch to Glens Falls. I really don’t think the local politicians think about little things like this.

