New Way Lunch: Priority given to new biz overlooks those here already

Dear Mr. Frost,

As I sat at the Mayoral Roundtable on Wednesday night, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed regarding the Mayor’s impression of Glens Falls.

He stated that at one point there were only two restaurants in Glens Falls: Davidson Brothers and the Gourmet Cafe. That statement was a slight to the years of dedication and perseverance of my family business and other business owners in the city.

Some may have easily dismissed the statement as an attempt for the mayor to express a point in the debate. Others may find it trivial. However, when paired with our experiences over the last several years, it was demonstrative of the administration’s misguided development.

We have witnessed the worst and best times in the city’s history, operating on South Street for 106 years.

Yes, South Street, everyone will comment on the extraordinary development. I would have to agree — it is undoubtedly an up and coming portion of downtown.

Unfortunately, the people with the vision and longstanding hope for the future of South Street are the same ones getting lost in the excitement of the street’s evolution.

I fear that the mayor has an unhealthy obsession with the businesses of the future at the expense of the existing businesses who have invested their time, money, and commitment over the decades. This mindset allows room for politicians to overstep into the private sector, surpassing the traditional role of government.

COVID was a challenging season for most business owners; it was one of the most challenging moments for us as well.

As we were recovering and making attempts to rebuild, we were approached by the city. When our business was at its most vulnerable, the city suggested that we sell our property and rent from the purchasers. Instead of demonstrating support, community engagement, and leadership, the city actively worked to undercut the longest standing business to originate in Glens Falls.

Unfortunately, we are not the only business that has experienced this form of treatment.

My hope for Mayor Collins is to not only look to the businesses of the future, but also have respect for the existing businesses and developers that are many times forgotten in the thrill of new growth.

— Alexandria Gazetos Mineo

New Way Lunch

