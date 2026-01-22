Glens Falls grad, resident on Paralympic ski team

Glens Falls High School Class of 2025 grad Lyndsay Strange has been named an assistant coach for the U.S. Paralympic Alpine Ski Team at the Paralympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, March 6-15. She previously was head coach for the Mexico Alpine Ski Team for the past two Olympics in PyeongChang and Beijing.

One of Coach Strange’s athletes on the U.S. Paralympic team is Glens Falls resident Kelsey O’Driscoll, a registered nurse and adaptive ski racer. The Caldwell, N.J. native who grew up skiing at Gore Mountain sustained spinal fractures on a day of sledding with her family in 2021 and had to relearn how to walk, a bio on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard website says. She has since “relearned her love of skiing” using a four-tracker, a ski setup that uses two hand-held outriggers with small skis in addition to skis on the feet, the bio says.



Qby ’22 grad Brigid Duffy makes lacrosse Natl. Team

2022 Queensbury grad Brigid Duffy was named Thursday as one of 22 players that will represent the United States in the World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Tokyo July 24-Aug. 2. The senior midfielder is the first Army player ever to make the National Team, an Army athletics press release said.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved