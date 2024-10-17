Adk. Theatre Festival joins Proctors family

The Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls has signed a memorandum of understanding with Proctors Collaborative, based in Schenectady.

The plan is a three-year agreement “to expand shared services and explore how the two will partner more significantly over the long term.”

The announcement was made via email from Proctors Collaborative PR person Jessica Sims.

“The goal is to imagine and deliver ever-better professional theater with ever-more stable means and methods for the larger community,” said Proctors.

Martha Banta, who co-founded ATF with now-husband David Turner in 1994, was quoted, “There is a theatrical ecosystem that we can leverage between ATF, theREP and Proctors Collaborative.

Proctors currently oversees Capital Repertory Theatre (TheRep) in Albany and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Both TheRep and UPH operate their own theaters.

ATF is a founding resident company of the Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls. The Wood is a separate entity, not part of this agreement.

“As we all are still recovering from the pandemic in the theater industry, entering into a deeper creative exchange is a tremendous vote of confidence in ATF from our colleagues at Proctors Collaborative,” Ms. Banta wrote.

Proctors Collaborative has provided ATF with set construction and marketing services on a fee basis for the past three seasons, said the release.

“These efforts led to conversations about the production of theatre in the Capital Region, the state of locally produced professional theaters around the country and the opportunities for ATF, the Collaborative and its affiliate Capital Repertory Theatre to work together,” said Proctors.

