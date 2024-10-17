John Strough, in cancer fight: ‘We all have two lives’

By John Strough, Queensbury Town Supervisor

After taking in the vistas of Lake George’s Northwest Bay we ventured back through Northwest Brook and its wetlands. My son’s idea: Trying to keep me active and hoping this activity will help me return to better health.



Over the years, I’ve done this trip many times; however, this time was very different from the others.

We both stilled our paddles and allowed the breeze to coax us along.

My cancer and the afternoon’s silence allowed for deeper and more meaningful thought. The lone turtle perched atop a log end, the Great Blue Heron takeoff amid the cattails; the azure sky above and stillness of the water and trees consumed my appreciation for all that surrounded me at the moment.

My eighteen-week chemo treatment ended last week, the Monday following our kayak trip.

The world is a different place to me now than it was twenty weeks ago: Dawn and dusk pharmaceutical regimens, chemo every three weeks followed by steroid IV deliveries, tears shared by family and friends, and discussions about how much time in this life I might have left.

Why am I still working? My mind likes staying busy. Even on my bad days, feeling like crap, I go into the office.

On top of everyday administration and emails, I find solace when working with others to get things done: Direct the Tee Hill Road bridge replacement; work with Mayor Bill on city and town issues; continue to search for a workable community septic program for Rockhurst; get a public water supply to Jenkinsville; the list goes on.

I enjoy managing the town and when residents tell me I am doing a good job, it makes me feel much better.

Confucius said, “We all have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one.”

Love has taken on a new meaning for me in my second life. Chris guides me through the numerous medical procedures and is the best caregiver one could ask for. I love her deeply. Along with my wife are my other family members, whose hugs overwhelm me and bring me to tears because they are offered with sincerest love and concern.

Unfortunately it was my cancer that awakened me and helped me to realize how big my family really is: The beautiful people I work with, my friends who drop off food, my friend who created a flash drive so I could be comforted by my memories of the 60s, my friends who gave me a LG boat ride and a Rockhurst picnic, the cards folks send me with handwritten thoughts of concern and wishing me well, and so much and so many more.

Soon, I will go for another scan. Will the cancer be gone? Whether it is, or is not, I am truly a lucky guy.

