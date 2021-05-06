A Marathon Dance like no other!

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor



It was one day, not an overnight. It was at The Great Escape, not South Glens Falls High School. Instead of last year’s 700 dancers to begin, this one had just under 500. The public was excluded from attending due to Covid protocols.

But in the ways that mattered, it was the same Marathon Dance that it has been for all of its 44 years — South High students coming together — with massive community support — for the purest of reasons, to raise money to help local people and organizations the kids select.

As always, they were there, too, to have a great time in the process of doing good. They danced, but at The Great Escape they rode Go Karts, roller coasters and more thrill rides.

The Dance concluded in its age-old way — ceremonies recognizing spirit leaders and top fund-raisers, thank you’s to people in the school and community who help the dance succeed.

Then recipients spoke — more briefly than usual, given Friday night’s bitter cold — but with inherent emotional wallop.

Finally came announcement of the amount raised: $506,013.21, astounding given all the limits this year’s dance had to work under. Another triumph.

It looked for the longest time that there would be no South High Marathon Dance in 2021, given the Covid limitations. Then the perfect outdoor location was found: The Great Escape, which volunteered its entire park at no charge. The dance was unique, triumphant, unforgettable.

