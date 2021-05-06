Chris Patten & GF eye deal for him to build elsewhere than green space at Bay-Glen

“We think we’ve come up with a resolution,” Mayor Dan Hall told The Chronicle Tuesday when asked about rumors of a deal that would have developer Chris Patten stop pursuing an apartment project at Glen and Bay Streets, and build instead several blocks north, behind the Heritage Apartments (what used to be the Junior High School.)

“There’s a deal but only if the city holds up to their end of the bargain,” Mr. Patten told The Chronicle Tuesday.

“So there’s kind of a deal, no contract. If the city doesn’t follow through with their letter, then I’m going to push forward and continue the drama with the other property.”

Mayor Dan Hall said was likewise cautious. “I am an old car salesman,” he said. “You don’t count the sale ’til you see the tail lights going down the road.”

