3 weekend car events

Adirondack Nationals 37th hot rod fest VROOMS to LG

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Albany Rods and Kustoms’ 37th Adirondack Nationals car show roars back into Lake George Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 10 to 13 An annual staple at the Fort William Henry since 1989, it’s grown from about 300 entries to typically 1,500 hot rods, muscle cars, classic and restored antique vehicles almost as quickly as they’re announced in mid-winter. Reservations sell out quickly.

“While we keep our small ‘everyone knows each other’ feel,” the club touts, “the show has grown into one of the largest muscle car shows on the Eastern Seaboard. Come down this year and have a look. We promise you won’t be disappointed.”

Spectator entry: $20 for the weekend — Thursday to Sunday. Kids under 12 free with adult.



Vehicles arrive beginning today, Thursday, Sept. 10, at noon. Nearly 240 vendors expected, as well. This year’s charity recipient is Double H Hole in the Woods camp in Lake Luzerne.

The Friday and Saturday night Cruise Ins will run north and south on Canada Street, with turnarounds at the High School and by Prospect Mountain Diner. Canada Street will be closed to traffic from 7 to 10 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and viewing spaces for the free, popular parade of vehicles.

This year’s featured celebrity guest is Dan Short of FantomWorks, a restoration shop for classic and hot rod vehicles in Norfolk, Virginia, featured from 2012 to 2019 in a reality TV series of that name.

The series aired in 67 countries and 190 million homes, says his bio, setting global viewership records and receiving four national awards. “Unfortunately,” he writes, “no good deed goes unpunished and although the series was a global phenomenon, the toll it took on Dan and the crew was staggering.”

His tough decision, he writes, was to return to private business. Mr. Short is also a retired U.S. Army veteran, with a long career in Special Forces and Special Ops, says his bio. See the Adirondack Nationals Website for full details.

The Adirondack Nationals schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 10

Spectator gates open noon – 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Spectator gates open 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

‘Women’s Oasis’ vendors, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Fort William Henry Conference Center

Celebrities in the Carriage House, 10 a.m-noon and 1-4 p.m.

DJ spinning oldies, all day

Vendor Village, all day on Elizabeth Little Boulevard by Festival Commons

Show & Shine hot rods, muscle cars, classic & antique vehicles on display

50/50 drawings, noon & 4:30 p.m.

Cruisin’ on Canada Street, 7-10 p.m. Spectators free. NOTE: Arrive early; spaces will fill and entry roads will close prior to the Cruise.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Check-in for registered cars (with window stickers), 7–9 a.m.

Open vehicle registration, 9 a.m. until full on Fort George Road

Spectator gates open 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

‘Women’s Oasis’ vendors, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Fort William Henry Conference Center

Radio Station WCKM Live Broadcast, 10 a.m. to noon

DJ spinning oldies, after noon

Vendor Village, all day on Elizabeth Little Boulevard by Festival Commons

Show & Shine hot rods, muscle cars, classic & antique vehicles on display

Celebrities in the Carriage House, 10 a.m.–noon and 1-4 p.m.

50/50 drawings, noon & 4:30 p.m.

Awards presentation, raffle & contests winners announced, 4:30 p.m.

Cruisin’ on Canada Street, 7–10 p.m. Spectators free. See note, above

Sunday, Sept. 13

Winner’s Circle Car Show, 8:30–10:30 a.m. Bonus competition open to the public, for all award winners from Saturday’s show

Women’s Oasis vendors, 8 a.m.–noon in Conference Center

Vendor Area, 8 a.m.–noon on Westbrook Road

Vette Fest car show Sunday in downtown GF

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The 34th annual Adirondack VetteFest weekend, presented by the Adirondack Corvettes Club, is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 11-13, based at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls.

Public centerpiece is the all-Corvette car show on Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Maple Street between the Hotel and City Park. First 100 registrants receive a goodie bag and dash plaques.



Admission to Sunday’s car show is free for spectators. Corvette entry is $20 ($15 advance), $70 for the weekend. Entries are still welcome — for the full weekend, including banquets, parties and road rally tours on Friday and Saturday — or just for Sunday’s car show. The car show is “relaxed,” with no tech inspections, open or closed hood classes.

Capital Region party band Jukebox Rebellion plays all day at Sunday’s car show. Dan Miner and Pete Cloutier of WCKM radio will broadcast live from the show between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Details and registration forms online at adirondackcorvettes.com, or call Paul Eckert at 973-222-3444.

This year, “Celebrating History and Horsepower,” marks America’s 250th, 100th anniversary of iconic U.S. Route 66, and Queensbury Hotel’s centennial. Proceeds from raffles and 50-50s benefit Operation Santa Claus; Operation At Ease, pairing rescued shelter dogs with veterans battling PTSD; and Ticonderoga-based Friends Comforting Friends.

Adirondack Burnout, Sat. at Aviation Mall

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe also writes: “Burnout Nationals” is a new event on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Aviation Mall parking lot by I-87 Exit 19 in Queensbury. Details: burnoutnationals.com.

Burnouts are unwelcome — though not unheard-of — at Adirondack Nationals, but they are the much-welcomed point of Burnout Nationals.



“This is not your everyday smoke show,” organizers say. “Contestants will go head-to-head in our burnout pit. Drivers will be judged on smoke output, pit coverage, tip-in technique, tire blowouts, and overall driving style — making every burnout a high-octane spectacle!”

Event specs: $5,000 Burnout Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. Forty to 50 vehicles are expected, event CEO Thomas R. Balassone tells The Chronicle. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., VIP entry at 3:30 p.m. VIP meet & greet with drivers at 5 p.m. National Anthem at 6 p.m. On site also, 3L30-10 p.m.: DJ music; food, beverage and retail vendors; beer garden; a motorcycle stunt show; and emcee entertainment.

Tix: $30 general entry (cash only), $25 advance online, under 12 free. VIP including guaranteed bleacher seating: $40, $25 child. Driver registration: $40; see Website for entry and rules.

Note: Burnout Nationals website also touts bikini-clad entertainers, Mr. Balassone told The Chronicle, “The bikini contest only happens in certain markets, Syracuse N.Y. and Daytona Beach Fla. Glens Falls is not on that ticket.”

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