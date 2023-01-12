3 attempted armed robbery incidents reported in Glens Falls in last 36 hours; no arrests made yet

Glens Falls Police asked the public to “remain vigilant after three armed robberies” that occured with in the last 36 hours, they said in a press release Thursday morning, January 12.

“It is unknown if the incidents are related or if the same suspect is involved. The public is being asked to call the Glens Falls Police Department immediately if they see anyone looking suspicious,” the release said.

“A suspect is described being about 5’ 7” in height with a skinny build, wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, and a red backpack. All three (3) incidents are being classified as ‘Attempted Armed Robbery,'” it added.

The release said the first two incidents were reported to Glens Falls Police on January 10 at around 11:30pm in the same area of Larose Street and Broad Street.

“The subject was described wearing black clothing and a black face mask, had walked up to the victims pointing a black colored handgun at multiple victims and demanded money. The suspect did obtain a small amount of money before leaving the area on foot,” the release said.

“The third incident was reported to the Glens Falls Police Department on January 12, around 1:05am, at the intersection of Bay Street and Union [Street]. This suspect was described wearing black colored clothing and a red colored face mask. The suspect walked up to the victim, pointed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then left the area on foot without obtaining any money,” said the release.

“The Glens Falls Police Department is also asking for the assistance of anyone who lives in these areas to check their web cameras and security video equipment, and if anything is found, to call notify police immediately,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glens Falls Police at (518) 761-3840.