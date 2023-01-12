Darryl & Sharon Getman, former Qby. couple in Florida, murdered

Chronicle Editor Mark Frost writes: A 50-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Darryl and Sharon Getman in Mount Dora, Florida. Their bodies were found on New Year’s Eve, said news reports.



The Getmans — Darryl was 83, Sharon was 80 — lived at Waterman Village senior living facility, said Fox 35 Orlando.

The Albany Times-Union said, “Public records show Darryl and Sharon Getman lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for several years before moving to Florida. In a statement provided to police, their children Anthony and Brittany Getman said they had spent over 20 years in the city of Mount Dora and had many friends there.”

Engineer for AES in Queensbury

In Queensbury Mr. Getman worked in the papermaking machine industry. Albany’s Times-Union said public records indicated they lived on Twicwood Lane.

George Hagerty, who lives in Queensbury, told The Chronicle: “After graduating from UConn in 1970, my first engineering job was at a 92 person, privately owned company called the Broughton Corporation, located on Quaker Road.”

(Editor’s note: The building now houses Warren-Washington ARC.)

“In March, 1972, the Broughton Corporation was bought out by Albany Engineered Systems…..AES hired Darryl Getman about a year later to build a strong engineering department, bringing us a wealth of knowledge from his previous employer, Beloit Corporation.



“Beloit was one of the world’s largest manufacturers of paper machines, but they also sourced large amounts of the necessary ancillary equipment from companies like AES/Broughton.

“Very soon after Darryl’s arrival here, he was greatly needed to be the managing director at our plant in Europe…Darryl worked there about 4 years to stabilize the operation, and returned back here in 1977.

“I left AES in 1977 to pursue an engineering opportunity at Scott Paper Company’s Cottonelle team, so my time to know him was cut short. My TAPPI membership directories show Darryl active in Albany International Corporation through at least the mid 1990s.” (Editor’s note: TAPPI is the industry trade organization Technical Session of the American Paper and Pulp Association.)

Mr. Hagerty concludes: “I wanted to tell the above story so that Darryl and Sharon’s picture did not just get a fast glance, but rather wanted those who did not know the Getmans better [to] understand the wanton loss of these accomplished citizens. Our prayers are with the family.”

Woman, 50, charged in murder

Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was charged Saturday, Jan. 7, with first-degree murder before Lake County Judge Emily Curington, said Fox 35 Orlando.

She is being held without bail and her “next hearing will be her arraignment on Jan. 30,” said the station.

Fox 35 quoted Orlando attorney Albert Yonfa as saying she “was arrested in Savannah while driving the vehicle of the two victims.” He said, “These types of murder cases are very serious and there’s every likelihood the state may seek the death penalty.”

The Albany Times-Union, referring to a recorded press conference, said City of Mount Dora Police Chief Michael Gibson “said security at Waterman Village responded twice to a woman seen on the premises on Dec. 30. At one point, the woman reportedly approached a different resident and stole keys to a mailbox and a different vehicle. Around 2 a.m. Dec. 31, the Getmans’ green Kia Soul was seen in security footage leaving the retirement community, Gibson said. A neighbor contacted security Saturday afternoon after seeing the couple’s garage door was left open, and staff discovered their bodies in their home before calling police.”

