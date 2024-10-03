‘Worlds Largest Garage Sale,’ Warrensburg, Fri.-Sun.

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

“Shop ‘til you Drop & Feast Like a King!” declare organizers of Warrensburg’s World’s Largest Garage Sale, Friday to Sunday, Oct. 4-6. “Rain or shine, sunrise to sunset.”

“Get ready for a shopper’s paradise and a foodie’s dream. This epic event transforms our charming town into a treasure hunter’s playground, with vendors lining the streets and over 100 residential yard sales happening simultaneously.”

Parking & free shuttles

Parking is available near Main Street. Follow posted signs and directions from officials. Some streets around Main have restricted parking, “to ensure the safety of our community and visitors.”

Restrictions are strictly enforced, they warn. “Violators will be ticketed and towed.” Overnight parking is not allowed.

Park for free at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road, with free shuttles courtesy of of the Warrenburg Chamber of Commerce running every 15-20 minutes from the fairgrounds to Main Street and other sale locations. Hop on and off as needed.

Parking shuttles run on Saturday and Sunday only, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Be aware not to miss the last shuttles back to your car, they warn.

Dogs are not allowed on shuttles.

Handicapped parking is at the Warrensburg Post Office, Fire House, and Warren County Fairgrounds.

Tips from organizers

Arrive early: Beat the crowds and snag the best finds before they’re gone. Sale starts at 7AM each day!

*Wear comfy shoes: You’ll be doing a lot of walking!

Bring cash: Many vendors don’t accept cards.

Bring a reusable bag: Help the environment and save some space.

Facebook observers add: “Bring water, and maybe a granola bar or other simple non-messy snack. With all that walking you’ll be doing you run the risk of dehydration. While there may be food trucks and such interspersed among the many vendors you might find yourself needing a little something to tide you over.

