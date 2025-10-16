Work begins on Lake George Amphitheater; Groundbreaking

The Village of Lake George plans a groundbreaking ceremony for the rebuilt Shepard Park Amphitheater Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m.

The previous structure was destroyed by fire in June 2024.

Construction has begun, said the notice from Town/Village Planning Department director Dan Barusch, “to transform one of the region’s most beloved performance spaces into a safe, modern and dynamic community venue.”

Mayor Ray Perry was quoted, “These improvements are about more than just a stage — they represent our commitment to community, culture, tradition, and the future of Lake George.”

Construction is expected to be done by Spring 2026, pre-concert season.

