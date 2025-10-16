NYS Special Olympics here this weekend



Special Olympics 2025 State Fall Games brings 900 athletes and coaches to Glens Falls Oct. 17-18. Opening Ceremonies featuring a parade of athletes are at City Park Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Athletes compete in bocce at the Adirondack Sports Complex, cross country running at Cole’s Woods, cycling at the Warren County Municipal Center, soccer at the Morse Athletic Complex, equestrian at the Skidmore College-Van Lennep Riding Center, golf at Brookhaven Golf Course, and softball at the Morse Athletic Complex and Adirondack Sports Complex, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. Volunteers still welcome.

