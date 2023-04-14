Wildfire extinguished in Queensbury’s Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve

Fire companies extinguished a wildfire Wednesday at the Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve in Queensbury, the town’s Recreation Department said.

“An area near the riverside bluffs was burning and several fire companies responded along with DEC Forest Rangers to control and extinguish the blaze,” the Department posted on Facebook.

“The trail system was not affected and the trails will remain open for public use. DEC Forest Rangers will continue to closely monitor the site to control any hot spots.”

Steven Rodriguez submitted these photos to The Chronicle. He said his family was evacuated by firefighters who told them the fire “was spreading rapidly towards us due to a gust of wind.”

“A statewide burn ban in effect through May 14,” the Rec Department said. “Please stay vigilant as we move through this dry period.”