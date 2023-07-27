We’ll always be Spartans! says Queensbury School

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Rumors that Queensbury School was reconsidering its “Spartans” team name are simply not true, says district superintendent Kyle Gannon.



“We’re still the Spartans through and through,” Mr. Gannon replied to a Chronicle inquiry.

“It’s ‘Spartans’ in the end zone of our new turf field.

“It’s ‘Spartans’ on the wall of the Blue Gym.

“We just redid the pool and the pool says ‘Home of the Spartans.’”



“We also use the ‘Q’ a lot,” Mr. Gannon said. “We like the block Q design.”

He notes that of 750 school districts in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, “we’re the only one that starts with a Q.”

“There are some Spartan heads around campus,” Mr. Gannon said, including on the entry mat to the high school. “We are the Spartans and will always be the Spartans.”

The “Q” in the logo at the top the district Website, sits in the middle of a Spartan shield, “the most important piece of the Spartan’s military equipment,” Mr. Gannon says, “and below the words ‘Union Free School District’ is the Spartan spear.”

“‘Queensbury Spartans’ is alive and well,” he said.

The district formed a rebranding committee in 2019, Mr. Gannon added, which also decided, among other things, on using consistent colors: “Kansas Jayhawk Blue and Packers Gold,” Mr. Gannon specified.

Facebook posts have referenced the possibility of a Spartans name change, but it is not affected by the New York State mandate this year to eliminate Native American or Native American-adjacent team imagery.



The Glens Falls High School switched from Indians to Black Bears.

Corinth switched from The Tomahawks to River Hawks.

Lake George, no longer the Warriors, has the community voting on four new names — Falcons, Islanders, Lakers or Owls. Voting is ongoing now through August 27 on the school’s Website.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved