‘Best job I ever had’

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Last Thursday’s Q&A we posed to our digital subscribers was: What’s the best job you ever had?



Mailboat on Maine coast

Delivering the mail via our mailboat to islands off the mid-Maine coast

— Connie & Tom Rood

Sabael, NY (Hamilton County)



Tour boat on St. Lawrence



My best one was my first one. For 3 Summers when I was in high school, I was a tour boat guide for the American Boat Line, out of Clayton, NY on the St. Lawrence River.

— Nick Caimano, Queensbury



Marine Corps; billiards biz



I had two best jobs. My first one was serving in the Marine Corps. I certainly hope maybe I made a slight positive change. My other best job was opening our business Devine Billiards. Customers were always nice, and when we delivered product we got to meet their entire family, including pets.

— Renny Devine…Hudson Falls



Family Practice physician



My current job as a family physician at Irongate Family Practice for 31 years has been amazing. I have been honored to work with my awesome fellow partners as well as an amazing staff of nurses, receptionists, administrative personnel and others for all these years. I have developed relationships with patients that span multiple generations that make this more than a job. It has truly been a rewarding career beyond what I could have ever imagined after graduating medical school in 1985. I have no plans on retiring anytime soon. I get too many threats from patients if I bring that up. Long live Family Practice and primary care!

— Tony Petracca, Glens Falls



At Dad’s store in Bolton



Working for my Dad in The Country Store on Main Street in Bolton Landing They kept me at Camp Walden till 13 or 14 every summer and then let me work in the store. I watched my dad engage with people from all over the world and the service he provided everyone. I fell in love working retail because of him and how great a boss he was to all.

— Barbara Goldberg Brumer

Duluth, Georgia, formerly Albuquerque



Manhattan foot messenger



The very best job I ever had was when I was 16 years old. I worked for the Choice Messenger Co. on 53rd street and 3rd Ave in Manhattan. I was a foot messenger, and because I was young , I received all the rush deliveries. I met so many celebrities, writers, and musicians. I learned Manhattan like the back of my hand, and it caused me to fall in love with the city I was born in. To this day, I still melt when I see the skyline.

— Paul Gallo, Thurman& East Rockaway



Bus driver for Tubby Tubes



I drive a bus for Tubby Tubes. I drive innocent unknowing beginners to a place deep in the woods, off roading in a school bus up the Mighty Hudson River where they disembark to float over 3 miles down to a take out point. They start out all wide eyed, nervous and wary but when I meet them at the other end they (for most) are all wearing Cheshire Cat grins. Very gratifying. Not only that but while they are floating I get to swim, sit and play in the river while I wait for them while getting paid. It’s the BEST! No two days are the same, it’s always an adventure, the river guides are amazing and SO impressive. It’s strikingly beautiful and blissful everyday. If you haven’t tried floating on the Hudson, check out TubbyTubes.com. Hands down the best way to spend your time!

— Julie Brino, Lake Luzerne



Teacher aide in Salem



The best job I ever had is the one I have now and have had for almost 30 years: Teacher aide at Salem School. Even though administrators come and go, many of my co-workers have also been there for years, and the new ones quickly become part of the school family too. And of course, the kids, kids, kids! Every day is brand new when you see it through their eyes, plus I get the satisfaction of knowing that nothing you do for children is ever wasted.

— Tanya Goldstein, Salem NY



Registered nurse, endoscopy



I am a retired RN and the best job I ever had was, believe it or not, in endoscopy. I assisted in colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, bronchoscopies, ERCPs, liver biopsies, and tapping ascites. Hard to believe I know, but it was so interesting and I learned a lot.

— Linda Wooddell, Glens Falls



Comcast Risk Management



I was the Director of Risk Management for Comcast Corporation. Its founder, Ralph Roberts, knew, it seemed to me, the names of most of the people on all the floors and when the corporation had a major success, there was an amazing feast on the top floor to which all employees were invited: example — prawns inches long & all top drawer goodies. We were a loyal, tight-knit group that knew how to have fun…so many contests with prizes! Wrote an syndicated column about the experience that was published in all 50 states & 24 foreign countries.

— Barbara Garro, Saratoga Springs



Traveling parimutuel clerk



The best job I’ve ever had is being a traveling mutuel clerk. I worked a window for 12 years at Saratoga Race Course which led to traveling to major stakes races since 2007. I worked both Triple Crowns (Derby, Preakness, Belmont), many Breeders’ Cups, most at Santa Anita, The Pegasus and Florida Derby at Gulfstream. A group of 4-5 of us girls became great friends, travel together and have great crazy wild times! I’ve seen so many places thanks to these trips including Key West, Hollywood, Vegas, Louisville.

— Cyndie, Moreau

