Washington County Fair’s 134th year!

By Caroline Martindale, Chronicle Staff Writer

The Washington County Fair returns for its 134th year Monday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Fairgrounds on Old Schuylerville Road west of Greenwich.



It’s a big deal! Rebecca Breese, co-manager of the Washington County Fairgrounds, says, “It’s kind of a running joke around here that Washington County stops for a little bit during the County Fair because everyone’s here.”

Ms. Breese and the hundreds of volunteers and organizations who put the fair together offer plenty of familiar favorites and new events you won’t want to miss.

“In the entertainment category, we have dock diving” — where dogs spring off a dock into a pool of water while catching a toy in midair. “It’s becoming a new popular thing across the nation,” Ms. Breese said. The dogs win points for the longest jump and most catches.

New this year a Cupcake! giveaway on opening day in the CTE BOCES tent, and you can decorate your own cupcake.

Ten new food and drink options include buffalo wing fries, s’mores sundaes, fried cinnamon dough kebab, cotton candy milkshake with cotton candy pieces, tie dye energy smoothie “jungle juice,” chicken sandwich, lobster mac & cheese eggroll, caramel macchiato, and chili cheese fries.

The popular Mullet and Mustache contest returns Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m., with age divisions from newborns to adults. “Whether you are a tiny mullet wearer or an adult mullet wearer, we’ve got a crowd for you,” Ms. Breese said.

Still, the Fair’s biggest attraction is the animals, she adds.

“We’re New York State’s number one agriculture fair, and we take a lot of pride in that. So, any animal that you can think of, we have here.”

Find dairy and beef cows, pigs, rabbits, goats, sheep, horses, poultry and more raised by 4-H Youths, Future Farmers of America and adults in the barns.

“Saturday is Beef Day where you can get a hot beef sundae and learn all about the beef industry,” Ms. Breese said.

“Sunday, we have Dairy Day. We have great milk samples, and then we also have interactive milk nutrition information that we’re going to be doing.”

“The Big Push” returns for its fifth year. All day Saturday and Sunday, six pregnant cows will be on view. Visitors will learn from veterinarians how cows are cared for while hopefully witnessing a newborn calf’s first moments.

Hot Dog Pig Races occur daily every two hours from noon to 6 p.m. “Best Dressed” animal costume contests for goats, cows and sheep are Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Four venues offer live entertaiment: The Main Stage, Caboose, Broadway Stage and Front Porch.

New acts include ‘50s tribute Shake Rattle Roll Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m., and Beatles tribute band Across the Pond on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Crowd favorite Big Sky Country takes the stage Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. playing high energy modern country hits. “They’re always a big hit people love to see,” said Ms. Breese.

Daily shows: Pirate Man Dan, hypnotist Benjamin Jackson, Zultar the fortune teller, and magician Jay Mattioli.

At the Grandstand, the Demolition Derby returns Monday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Other popular sports include the WCF Rodeo, four-wheel drive and tractor pulls.

As always, “We have our ride company Amusements of America…here all week with a great selection of rides for all ages,” Ms. Breese said.

Rides cost between two and five tickets, discounted by one on Thursday.

Get unlimited rides for $30 on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Sensory-friendly carnival rides, without lights or sounds, are planned on Wednesday morning.

Find the full event schedule at washingtoncountyfair.com and Facebook.

Washington County Fair: Tix, specials…

The 134th Washington County Fair runs Monday to Sunday, Aug. 19 to 25, at the Fairgrounds on Route 29, west of Greenwich. Full schedule, tickets and details: washingtoncountyfair.com. Also see The Chronicle calendar.

Gate Hours

Monday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tix and special days

Fair admission: $15, free for ages 13 and younger and active military members with ID. Full-week pass: $45.

Opening Day, Monday, Aug. 19. Opening ceremony at 5 p.m. Cupcake give-away.

Veterans Day, Tuesday, Aug. 20. $7 admission for all veterans. Ceremonies in the Main Entertainment Tent at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Carnival Fun Day, Also Tuesday. $30 for unlimited rides, noon to closing.

Seniors Day, Wednesday, Aug. 21. $7 admission for ages 62 and over. Also, “Think Differently,” for those with sensitivities. Carnival attractions open early, at 11 a.m., with no sounds or lights.

Children’s Day, Thursday, Aug. 22. High School age and under admitted free. Ride costs reduced by one ticket.

Career and Technical Education Day, Friday, Aug. 23. Also: $30 unlimited carnival rides from noon to closing.

The Big Push, Cow birthing tent, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25.

Family Fun Day, Sunday, Aug. 25. $30 unlimited rides from noon to close. Also: Livestock Auction: 6 p.m.

Parking is free. Shuttles available.

Accessibility: Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) offers a limited number of wheelchairs on a first-come first-serve basis. Service dogs as defined by the ADA are allowed and must have proof of rabies vaccination. No other pets.

Agriculture Theme Days

Monday, Aug. 19: Washington County

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Equine

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Sheep & Goats

Thursday, Aug. 22: Maple

Friday, Aug. 23: Farm Produce

Saturday, Aug. 24: Beef

Sunday, Aug. 25: Dairy

Grandstand events

Demolition Derby, Mon., Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Rodeo, Tues., Aug. 20, 4 and 7 p.m.

Garden Tractor Pull, Wed., Aug. 21, 8 a.m.

4-Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pull, Wed., Aug. 21, 6 p.m.

Tri-State Antique Tractor Club Inc, Thurs., Aug. 22, 8 a.m.

4-Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull, Thurs., Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. Stock & Super Stock

Out of Field Tractor Pulls, Fri., Aug. 23. Classes 1-8, 10 a.m. Classes 9-12, 7 p.m.

Sanctioned Tractor Pulls, Sat., Aug. 24, noon and 7 p.m.

Power Wheel Derby for kids, Sun., Aug. 25, 12:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved