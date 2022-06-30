Warren County nixes gas tax cap

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on June 15 rejected a resolution to cap collection of sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels at the first $2.00 per gallon.

In May, the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors passed such a gas sales tax cap, effective June 1 through Dec. 31.

Doug Beaty, Queensbury At-Large Supervisor, championed the resolution from “a bi-partisan coalition of Supervisors.”

Mr. Beaty emailed after the vote: “The top 2 issues facing Americans are 1. Food costs. 2. Gas prices. We as a county board could have shown not only empathy but actual help in capping the gas tax at $2 per gallon in Warren County.

“We at Warren County are $9 MILLION plus in surplus over budget from last year thru April this year. This is a surplus. We need to lead by example in tightening our belts and letting the residents KEEP some of their own money.”

John Strough, Queensbury Town Supervisor, said during the meeting and subsequently to The Chronicle, “A rather large portion of our county revenues from gas sales are paid by others, not residents of Warren County, and we want to thank them for that.”

“There are eight exits on the Northway in Warren County, all loaded with gas stations that accommodate travelers. Many if not most of the people who buy the gas are not from Warren County.

“So, the residents of Warren County would stand to lose that revenue, and have to make it up with property taxes. A tax cap may actually increase the tax burden to Warren County taxpayers.”

He said of the proposal, “I don’t think it was well thought out, if you are looking out for the interest of the taxpayers. It may sound good…”

Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor, introduced the Resolution with Ward 4’s Dan Bruno, touting it as “some relief for our residents…What we can control here is the County tax.”

Queensbury At-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber noted presentations earlier in the meeting by CSEA union members seeking pay raises. “It’s ironic that we say we want to help our employees but we are not saving them $1 million at the gas tanks.”

Board Chair Kevin Geraghty of Warrensburg told The Chronicle afterwards that he voted in favor of the gas cap, after promising some constituents who had called him that he would do so.

He noted also that on one day over the weekend, “I saw that gas at the Stewart’s in South Glens Falls, where they have the cap, was $4.95 a gallon. Just up the hill at the Stewart’s in Glens Falls it was $4.99. That’s not much of a difference.”

Mr. Beaty estimated the tax cap, to run from Sept. 1 to the end of the year, would cost the county about $1 million.

Queensbury At-Large Supervisor Mike Wild questioned the $1 million estimate, citing fluctuating gas prices and not considering how prices at the pump are influenced by “what the market will bear.”

The board still has until August 1 to revisit the issue in time for September 1, County Administrator Ryan Moore said.

•

The gas tax cap resolution received 484 weighted “yes” votes.

Needed to pass: 502.

Voted for gas tax cap: Jack Diamond, Glens Falls Ward 1, Claudia Braymer, GF Ward 3, Daniel Bruno, GF Ward 4, Johnsburg’s Andrea Hogan, Warrensburg’s Kevin Geraghty and Queensbury at Large Supervisors Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan and Rachel Seeber.

Voted against: Ron Conover, Bolton, Craig Leggett, Chester, Peter McDevitt, Glens Falls Ward 2, Ben Driscoll, Glens Falls Ward 5, Michael Geraci, Horicon, John Strough, Queensbury Town Supervisor, Michael Wild, Queensbury at Large, Frank Thomas, Stony Creek.

Absent from vote: Edna Frasier of Hague, Dennis Dickinson of Lake George, Gene Merlino of Lake Luzerne and Debra Runyon of Thurman.

