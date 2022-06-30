Bonacio South St. projects go to Glens Falls Planning Board July 5

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Sonny Bonacio’s Spring City Development is expected to go before the Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday, July 5, in City Hall at 4:45 p.m. for the two phases of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative project on South Street.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the City’s YouTube site.

See CityofGlensFalls.com for info.

The meeting agenda was not posted as of Chronicle press time, but Ethan Hall confirmed that the project is on it.

Mr. Hall, an architect and member of the Planning Board, said he expects to be named its chair at the start of the July 5 meeting. Long-time leader Dan Bruno’s resignation was to take effect on June 30.

“I think there will be some questions, but I think the developers have some decent answers, Mr. Hall said of the Planning Board’s role. “I’ve talked with these guys. They are under a timeline.”

He said, “Our role is to look at the project and make sure it fits. The only zoning variance they are looking for is with the first floor of the Elm Street apartment building.”

“This will be an initial review,” Mr. Hall said. “They already know it is not a formal review.”

Pending any challenges from other agencies, the Planning Board aims to declare itself “lead agency” in the review process, starting with the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

The South Street project is in the Three Squares Historic District of Glens Falls, Mr. Hall noted. An agency such as the State Historic Preservation Office could step in — but he said that is unlikely.

Mr. Hall said the developer submitted the short form of the standard environmental assessment based on the level of expected changes to the sites.

He said Spring City/Bonacio is submitting now for both phases of the project, to meet funding deadlines beyond the DRI piece support.

Phase I includes redeveloping the former Sandy’s Clam Bar at 45 South Street, Hotshots at 41 South, and the Incubator at 36 Elm Street as mixed-use properties. Phase II includes a new 68-unit apartment building and a second new mixed-use building in the current Farmers Market lot.

“It’s one of the largest projects in downtown since 14 Hudson,” Mr. Hall said, citing Mr. Bonacio’s other DRI project here.

