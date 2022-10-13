Walk by lanternlight through the history of HadleyLuzerne, 10/19

The 2nd annual Lantern Walk along Main Street, Lake Luzerne and across the Bridge of Hope into Hadley is set for Wednesday evening, October 19.

“Have you ever wondered why the firehouse is named after Van R. Rhodes, or why Travers Street was built on an angle, or how many of Jeremy Rockwell’s 13 children went into the hotel business? asks info. “Join us at 6:30 p.m. at the Kinnear Museum of Local History, 52 Main Street for a chance to meet local personalities from the past and perhaps learn a little local history.”

Suggested $5 donation to help with any expenses accrued. Sponsored by the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society.

“The Lantern Walk is a walk through local history with an opportunity to meet some characters who once lived and walked within our neighborhoods. The walk is approximately one half mile long so wear comfortable shoes as you’ll be walking on sidewalk and some uneven ground.”

“This is a rain or shine event. You are encouraged to bring a lantern or a flashlight and to dress in the layered Adirondack Style.

“The guided walking tour should average about an hour in length, which may be too long for young children. Yet, they may enjoy making their own lantern at the Rockwell Falls Public Library 3-4:30pm and then parade with their lanterns to the Gailey Hill Schoolhouse. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their camera.”

“A ‘Look-See’ Through the Kinnear Museum of Local History Tour is planned between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

“I know you’ve always meant to stop in at the Kinnear Museum, so now’s your chance. If you don’t have time to fix supper on Wednesday, the 19th you’ll have a chance to purchase some food at the Curb Your Appetite food cart on the lawn of the Kinnear Museum 4:30-6:30pm.

“The evening concludes at the Rockwell-Harmon Visitor Center, 37 Main Street. For more information contact kinnearmuseum@gmail.com or SueW at 518-696-4947.”

