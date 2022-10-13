6 schools unite: Girls get a varsity hockey team

Corinth, Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Saratoga Springs, South Glens Falls, and Queensbury School Districts will form the Adirondack United Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team. They’ll play teams in Sections 7, 10 & 3, and a few Vermont programs.

Tryouts will begin on Nov. 14 at the Glens Falls Recreation Center Ice Rink on Fire Road for students in grades 9-12.

“We know it’s going to be a huge success. We’re already hearing the buzz,” South Glens Falls Athletic Director Matthew Griep was quoted in a press release. “I’ve been fielding calls about schools wanting to join the merger, so we know it is generating interest.”

Coach Jeff Willis said, “We’re pulling from a talented group of girls that have won state titles at the club level. We’re going to compete immediately.

“Our goal is to generate so much excitement that within the next four to five years, we will start seeing additional teams pop up throughout the Capital Region.”

South High’s Mr. Grief says, “We ultimately want Section 2 represented in the state championships,”

The first game will be Nov. 23 on the road against defending state champion Skaneateles.

The first home game is Dec. 3 at the Glens Falls Recreation Center against Beekmantown.

For more information, contact the Athletic Director of each school.

