Unkauf: Shirt Factory vandalized by youths; he says some parents apologized

Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory redevelopment on Lawrence and Cooper Streets, says young people vandalized bathrooms, smashed a glass entrance door and caused “more minor issues.”

The subject came up at the city’s Quality of Life Committee meeting.

“We had a few different incidents on separate days in January involving five different kids,” Mr. Unkauf told The Chronicle.

He said “CCTV [closed circuit video] was turned over to the Glens Falls Police Department.”

Mr. Unkaus said he has “since talked to two parents that reached out and they apologized and have agreed to keep their kids off the property.”

He said the incidents happened in the afternoons or on weekends.

“I think it points out the importance of programs like the Glens Falls Youth Center,” said Mr. Unkauf. “If you leave kids to find their own activities, you might not like what they come up with.”

He said police told him there’s not much they can do because of the youths’ age. But he said law enforcement did meet with their parents and advised them that if the kids come back on the property, the parents could be charged.

“It seems to have worked at least for now, although it may not be doing much more than making it someone else’s problem,” Mr. Unkauf said.

“That is why I suggested more things like the Glens Falls Youth Center to keep kids busy with positive activities.”

— Ben Westcott

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve