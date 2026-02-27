Glens Falls Firefighter Richard Stafford accused of theft of Union funds

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Glens Falls Fire Department Captain Richard G. Stafford, 45, was arrested by the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit on Feb. 17 and charged with two counts of Forgery in the 2nd Degree — a class D non-violent felony — and one count of Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor.

The State Police report, released the next day, says Capt. Stafford “is accused of fraudulently writing and cashing two checks associated with the fire department union account and keeping the funds for personal use.

“At the time, Stafford was the secretary for the fire department union.”

The amount alleged to have been stolen, or when the alleged theft may have happened, is not clear.

Capt. Stafford, who lives in Glens Falls, is represented by FitzGerald, Morris, Baker and Firth law firm in Glens Falls, said court materials.

State Police said, “Stafford has been employed by the City of Glens Falls Fire Department for approximately 16 years.”

He pled Not Guilty at his arraingment in City Court on Tuesday morning, Feb. 17, and was released on his own recognizance. His next appearance in City Court is set for Tuesday March 24, with City Judge Gary Hobbs presiding.

Capt. Stafford has been on paid administrative leave since December 8, Mayor Diana Palmer confirmed.

Lieutenant P.J. Callahan, president of Glens Falls Firefighters Union Local 2230, tells The Chronicle, “When the discrepancy was noticed, we immediately turned it over to the authorities, and we’re cooperating with all agencies.”

He said, “All the firefighters are aware the situation. Everything’s been a Union decision on our end, of how we cooperate, who we cooperate with, how we do it.”

Lt. Callahan declined to offer additional particulars. “This is an ongoing case,” he said. “This is only an arrest at this point. I can’t put out information with details, because of that.”

The case is being prosecuted by the Warren County District Attorney’s Office.

County D.A. Jason Carusone tells The Chronicle his office is okay to handle this case as they have few direct dealings with City fire company members, in contrast to the case of Glens Falls Police Officer John Hogan, he said.

Former Officer Hogan’s December arrest for petit larceny, stemming from alleged theft of funds from the Police Benevolent Association, was handled by the Saratoga County D.A.’s office, as GFPD officers do serve as witnesses “in a number of our cases,” D.A. Carusone said.

Mayor Palmer said in a statement to The Chronicle that Capt. Stafford was placed on leave, based on procedures municipalities are required to follow “during an ongoing investigation of alleged employee misconduct,” the mayor said.

She said, “No one wants to see the sort of illegal activity that is alleged here taking place. As you know, the union is an entity separate from the City government, so the City does not have a role in the day-to-day operations of the union, including bookkeeping.

“The City is happy to see that appropriate guardrails appear to be in place so that when questions arise, the union takes the proper step of notifying appropriate outside authorities.”

She said the City “needs do deal with these matters from an employment perspective,” as it did by placing Capt. Stafford on leave.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve