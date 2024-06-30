‘Total loss:’ Fire at Lake George Village bandstand

A fire severely damage the Lake George Village bandstand in Shepard Park early this morning.
“It’s a total loss. I’m just trying to save the summer,” Lake George Village Mayor Ray Perry told The Chronicle.
Mayor Perry said the fire started just after 3 a.m. It was called in by a person “seeking shelter for the evening in the structure” at 3:42 a.m.
The Mayor said the police have ruled the caller out as a suspect and are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
The structure was renovated in 2017. Concerts are planned all summer. A concert was scheduled for last night, but it was moved to the Lake George High School due to the weather.
Deputy Mayor Joseph Mastrodomenico, Jr. posted on Facebook, “Is a sad day for Lake George residences , tourists, and music lovers. The Shepherd Park amphitheater had a tragic ending today, we will do what we can as soon as we can To somehow make our summer activities continue. In Shepherd Park.”