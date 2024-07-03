Hudson Falls Police: Woman’s stabbing claim untrue

After a thorough investigation,” the Hudson Falls Police Department said it has determined that a reported knife attack said to have happened May 27 on Oak Street “did not occur as initially reported to law enforcement.”

The alleged victim had claimed a stranger “swung his hand in her direction” with a sharp instrument, causing a laceration to her forearm after he requested a cigarette, which she did not have, she said.

“The victim in this matter has since provided a more accurate account wherein a random attack never occurred,” the department now says.

“On behalf of Chief John Kibling, the Hudson Falls Police Department wants our community to know there is no danger to the public as it relates to a random slashing suspect.”

