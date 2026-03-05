Tim Ortiz sets March 9 opening: ‘Glens Falls Liquor,’ Glen St. downtown

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Nearly two years after announcing his plans, Tim Ortiz will finally open Glens Falls Liquor, his wine and liquor store at 280 Glen Street in downtown.

The 2013 Queensbury grad and popular acoustic musician aims to open Monday March 9, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 13.

“My goal was to open in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” he told The Chronicle.

“The process of getting the license was long, extremely difficult and complex,” he said. “I was denied a year into it,” because the location is within 200 feet of Church of the Messiah.

“At 196 feet away, this was all over four feet,” he said. “I persisted, got a law made and passed specifically for my liquor store. The then-mayor of Glens Falls Bill Collins, State Senator Dan Stec’s office, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, and even Governor Kathy Hochul, who signed the legislation into law, all played a part in making this happen.”

Mr. Ortiz formed his business in 2022 and signed the lease with Patten Properties in July 2024.

“Glens Falls Liquor will be the only walkable liquor store in downtown,” Mr. Ortiz notes. “I hope it will add value and an element of convenience to the overall experience of life in Glens Falls.

“I see my clients to be the hard working everyday residents of downtown Glens Falls. People in Glens Falls can walk down the street, walk their dog, stop after the restaurant, hockey game, work or a night out on the town and get what they want at good prices.”

He said, “We’re carrying all of the big name products you’d expect —­ Tito’s, High Noon, Surfside, Jack Daniels, Josh wines, Grey Goose, etc. Mostly mid-, upper mid-, and premium top shelf items.

“We also have a lot of better-for-you cleaner options and many organic options, I think a lot of people including myself and my family are looking for when it comes to drinking,” including gluten free, local products from Springbrook Hollow, Adirondack Distillery “and other regional New York options,” Mr. Ortiz says.

“We are avoiding extreme budget options, mini bottles and single serving drinks.”

“At first there will be 2-3 employees, mainly myself, my wife Rachel Ortiz, and family. Over the summer I expect that to double.”

Hours “to start” are noon to 10 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, noon to 11 on Fridays and Saturdays. He said he’ll adjust depending on demand.

“I’ve lived in the Glens Falls area nearly all my life,” said Mr. Ortiz. “I’m a family man. My wife Rachel owns Kind Cycling on Lawrence Street. Son Atlas is 11 and my pride and joy. I grew up in a family of five children with very limited resources — poor — and this for me is fulfilling the American dream.”

Besides his music career, Mr. Ortiz said he is a black belt in Jiu Jitsu and an MMA fighter.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve