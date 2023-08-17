Tim Drawbridge to exit; GF seeks Communications Chief, $50,000

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Tim Drawbridge resigned Friday as the City of Glens Falls’s first full-time Communications Director after roughly 10 months in the job. He’s “taking a new position in the Capital District closer to his daughter,” the city press release said.

Glens Falls is seeking a new Communications Director. It said it pays “$50,000-$55,000” with “Excellent benefits.”

Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer questions that expenditure.

“When the Mayor told us about his resignation, I restated my position that we do not need a full time communications director,” she texted. “The Mayor responded that he would be posting the position.”

Mayor Collins told The Chronicle Tuesday, “It’s absolutely silly to think that we don’t need a full-time director….The days…of reporters that are here on a regular basis, to see what’s going on, to report the happenings of the city are gone.

“It’s absolutely asinine to think that communications isn’t a full-time job, and super important. We’re talking about public notice, also internal.”

The press release said, “Thanks to Tim, the City has presences on social media channels that didn’t exist previously, expanding the ability for the City to reach out directly to more residents than ever before.”

