Thomas L. Hoy, 74, civic leader, philanthropist, business leader



Thomas L. Hoy, civic leader, philanthropist, and business leader passed away at his home in Queensbury, on June 11, 2023, of pancreatic cancer, at the age of 74.

Tom, whose love of the local community was second only to that of his family, was grateful to be surrounded by his loving wife Sally, as well as his children and grandchildren, during his final days.

Hailing from Bovina Center, New York, where one might say cows outnumbered people, Tom spent his childhood working on his uncle Les’s dairy farm and attending school in the neighboring town of Delhi. After the early death of his father, Tom and his sister Janet were raised primarily by their mother, also the town clerk of Bovina for 30 years.

Tom viewed his older brother Jim as a father figure and followed in his footsteps, joining the military and attending Cornell University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1970.

The transition from one-room schoolhouse in the verdant hills of south-central New York, to his Ivy League alma mater above Cayuga Lake, marks just the beginning of Tom’s admirable life journey.

Sequent to his graduation, Tom served four years active duty as an officer in the United States Navy, followed by sixteen years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. By the time of his retirement from the military, he had achieved the rank of Commander.

In 1974, at the conclusion of his active duty, Tom began his banking career as a management trainee for Glens Falls National Bank. With an uncanny understanding of the economy, financial markets, and the banking industry, it was no surprise that he ascended to the positions of President, CEO and Chairman of Glens Falls National Bank and its holding company, Arrow Financial Corporation.

Until the time of his death, Tom served on the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He was also a past board member of the American Bankers Association, and past Chairman of the New York Bankers Association. Arrow and its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Saratoga National Bank, achieved extraordinary results under Tom’s leadership.

Outside of the banking industry, Tom was deeply invested in supporting community interests. Years of Tom’s involvement with many community boards and committees, helped bring forth positive and far-reaching changes contributing to the growth of this region.

Among the organizations that benefited from Tom’s service and generosity were: Amanda’s House, the Charles R. Wood Theater, CWI (Community Work & Independence, Inc.), Fort Ticonderoga, Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls Rotary, Glens Falls Symphony, The Hyde Collection, Glens Falls YMCA, the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, Mohican Boy Scouts Council, Mountain Lake PBS, Trout Unlimited, Tri-County United Way, AAA Northway, SUNY Adirondack Foundation, and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For his exemplary community service, Tom was the recipient of the Good Scout Award, Henry Crandall Award, and the J. Walter Juckett Award.

When he wasn’t working, Tom enjoyed many leisure pursuits, from golfing to driving his vintage MG, to hunting and fishing, to vacationing with his family. Tom oft escaped the pressures of the office with visits to the family home on Lake Champlain, in Westport, NY. It was there, in the company of Sally, their children, grandchildren and canine companions Abbey and Duchess, that he could relax and reflect on the important things in life. A great appreciator of wild game, Tom also enjoyed many hunting adventures with his brother Jim, and fishing trips with his friend Bill, and his family.



From a young age, Tom was driven toward success and guided by strong, unwavering inner principals of integrity and character. His adherence to old-fashioned values rendered him something of a dinosaur. He shined his shoes every morning before work, wore a suit and tie to the office (long after local customs relaxed dress codes), and donned a Santa hat to deliver candy to all the branches of the bank during the holidays.

He was adamant about thanking everyone for their work, and taking care of everyone, no matter their role. His colleague Ray O’Conor reflects, “If he could, Tom would tell you no one ever worked for him. They worked together for their customers and communities that the company is grateful and privileged to serve.”



He was a visionary with an insistence on doing things the right way. There were no shortcuts on Tom’s watch. Known for his famous utterance, “Don’t talk. Listen.” Tom, in truth, did more listening than talking. A mentor to many, he never sought personal accolades for his successes, but directed that praise to others. His values were inextricable from his actions. His brother recalls, “Tom always had the courage to do the right thing.”



Tom was preceded in death by his mother Margaret (Laidlaw) Hoy, and father James A. Hoy. He is survived by his wife Sarah (Baker) Hoy; their children: Adam (Jennifer), Robert (Sarah), and Katherine; and grandchildren: David, Jacob, Jack, Garrett, Anna, Ole, and Alistair; his brother James (Susan), sister Janet Murphy (Jerome); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family gives their sincerest thanks to those who cared for Tom at the Glens Falls Hospital, Sloan Kettering, High Peaks Hospice, and also to Laurie Dennison, FNP-BC, of Irongate Family Practice.



Beloved spouse, father, leader, mentor, and friend, Tom made a mark on all our hearts. We are all beneficiaries of his time with us. While some might think it a gargantuan task to fill his shoes, he would invite us all to the table. May we listen more than we talk. May we hear the call to serve. May we rise to the occasion and continue his beautiful legacy.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, 4:00–7:00 p.m., at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home on Bay Road. Interment is planned for Friday, June 30, 2023, 9:30 a.m., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, with a memorial service, 12:00 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, followed by a reception at the Glens Falls Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charles R. Wood Foundation, or the Tri-County United Way.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com

