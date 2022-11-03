This guy was funny

By Cathy DeDe, Managing Editor

Comedian Chris Roach drew a crowd Friday night at the Park Theater. He’s best known now for his role in Kevin Can Wait, alongside Kevin James, with whom he also tours.

“My greatest aspiration,” he said, dripping conspiratorial sarcasm, “to get to be in the Park Theater in Glens Falls, New York on a stage just like the one where I got my start in Kindergarten, playing the tree that George Washington chops down.” (I’m paraphrasing because there’s no way I’ll be seen taking notes when a standup comic is on stage.)

Funny bits about the name Glens Falls, assumed rivalry with South Glens Falls, and his observation that “Cool Insuring Arena is an unwieldy mouthful.

“C’mon. What do you really call it?” “Civic Center,” folks in the crowd yelled.

One long complicated story about a massage that went way wrong had folks rolling. He’s got a great expressive face for storytelling. Not handsome, but elastic.

Super tall guy, besides. Why he likely got to play a tree.

Great crowd, the place was full, responsive without being rude, engaged.

