Their book on the Qby. Spruce that became Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Glens Falls children’s author Mary Jean DeSantis and illustrator Anthony Richichi are back with a second book, this time about the journey last year of a Norway Spruce on Main Street, Queensbury that became the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in Manhattan.

The duo’s first book, Where Are You, Alfie?, told the story of the miniature Australian Shepherd lost when his family from Pittsburgh vacationed here — and then found safe after weeks of searching.

“I just want to share the stories,” Mary said. “You forget how much the community rallied” around Alfie and the Christmas Tree.

The 91st Tree from Queensbury extensively features Rockfeller Center Gardener Erik Pauze, who chose the tree as the destination’s 91st Christmas tree.

“I got my inspiration for the book after hanging out with Erik” as he took down the tree and moved it in New York, Mary said. “Erik was just so friendly and just so welcoming that I pretty much went every day and took so many pictures, and was just fascinated with the process.”

This year’s Rockfeller Center tree came from West Stockbridge, Mass.

Mary knew Erik would be there overseeing things and went and surprised him with the book. “He was very humbled by it,” Mary said.

“Erik said, ‘How come you didn’t put in there that you bought the guys Dunkin Donuts?’” she laughed.

Anthony said creating the book was “a blast.

“I grew up just on the other side of where it was cut down on Luzerne Road,” he said. “So I’m very familiar with that part of the area.”

The book is filled with local imagery.

“It was so much fun working on local landmarks. We got another shot of Glens Falls in there, some shots of Main Street in Queensbury,” Anthony said.

“It was a lot of fun to draw places that you’re familiar with,” he added. “A lot of kids books are about fantasy or make believe or along those lines.”

Anthony said that his illustrations are now his full time job, often working with Saratoga Publishing’s owner Vicki Addesso Dodd. “I’ve done over 20 books with her,” he said.

“Every morning it feels, not to be cliche, but like a total dream come true. To be able to stay in the pocket with that creative track of mind,” he said.

“For so many years, it was ‘alright, I’ve got to shut that all off and put in eight hours at work, and then I can turn it back on and get creative again.’”

Queensbury elementary schooler Delaney, whose “Have a safe Trip to NYC” sign at the tree cutting caught the national media’s eye, is also featured in the story.

Mary’s dog Bryn, a therapy dog, makes an appearance in the book. Kids might enjoy looking for her.

Mary said she has ordered around 500 books so far, and plans to donate most of the proceeds to local organizations like Lucky Puppy Rescue and The Open Door.

She encourages people to buy them through her website at www.adkyou.com or through her, in-person, instead of Amazon. The book is priced at $16.99.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved