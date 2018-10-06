‘Taste’ by the numbers

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Some results from the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s 26th Taste of the North Country food festival Sunday in City Park:

Three restaurants took in more than 5,000 tickets, organizer Jerrod Ogden said. The View at Dunham’s Bay Resort, serving four items including filet medallions and diver scallops, did 5,835. Sweets by Marisa, with cupcakes and edible cookie dough, did 5,093. Morgan and Co, with candied spareribs and cauliflower mac and cheese, did 5,050.

“I don’t ever remember seeing one restaurant doing over 5,000” in previous years, Mr. Ogden said.

One factor: Restaurant sign-ups were down from 42 last year to 31 this year, and then three that had signed up couldn’t make it. “We need to get that number up again for next year,” he said.

Mr. Ogden estimated 4,100 to 4,500 people attended, down about 300 from last year. He said Kiwanis expects to gross approximately $70,000 and net about $27,000. Again, that’s down slightly from the 25th anniversary Taste last year, which was among the best ever, at $75,000 gross and $30,000 net to the club.

Proceeds benefit numerous local community projects supported by Kiwanis.

The restaurants receive 40¢ of each $1 sample ticket they take in, Mr. Ogden notes. “Nearly $30,000 was paid out to restaurants,” on 74,690 tickets, not counting tickets at the Kiwanis’ own beverage booth. Non-profits took in another 1,363 — and they keep all the proceeds.

Mr. Ogden said everything went smoothly. He singled out Queensbury Boy Scout Troop 16, whose 30 youths and adults made this year’s breakdown “so quick, we were out of the park by 5 o’clock.”

“We thank the community for coming out and the restaurants for all their hard work. We couldn’t do it without you.”

The 27th Taste of the North Country is set for Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

