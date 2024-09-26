‘Taco King’ will open second restaurant in Hudson Falls

FIRST IN THE CHRONICLE: Zander Frost reports: “Taco King” Juan Ramirez is expanding to Hudson Falls.

He plans to open El Gallo Mexican Restaurant at 345 Main Street, next door to the Dollar General. It was most recently occupied by the Lazy Duck Cafe, another Mexican restaurant.

Mr. Ramirez said his opening date is “maybe” the next few months.

El Gallo means “the rooster” in Spanish.

On the menu: “taquitos” he told The Chronicle, plus “many different things: fajitas, chimichamga, flautas.” he added.

Mr. Ramirez, a Mexico City native, opened Taco Kings Jalisco at 62 South Street in downtown Glens Falls in October 2023.

The restaurant quickly expanded into the storefront next door in June 2024, It doubled in size, adding a full dining room with newly painted murals.

Why expand to Hudson Falls?

“I liked the place, it’s big and I think I can do more things there and it has a lot of parking space for customers,” he told The Chronicle.