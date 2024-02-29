Students chose 34 recipients; their needs

Here are the 21 individuals and familaies that the 2024 South High Marathon Dance selected as recipients. The Marathon Dance is Friday to Saturday, March 1-2, at South Glens Falls High School.

Student committee members take the lead reading through the applications and selecting recipients each year.



, 18, of Saratoga Springs, assistance to cover medical bills since diagnosis with Leukemia.

Molly Clothier, age 7, of Corinth, to install central-air in their home, described as a medical necessity due to SYN-Gap 1 genetic mutation & epilepsy.

Susan Dobert, 58, of Ballston Spa, long-time South High principal’s administrative assistant, to cover medical, other expenses of necrotizing fasciitis.

Allison Dwyer, 40, of Greenwich, expenses due to treatments and many surgeries in Stage 3c Inflammatory Breast Cancer HER2+.

Emily Elder, 25, South High graduate for expenses from treatments and many surgeries due to Mandibular Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).



Anne Gordon, 57, of Argyle, diagnosed with Spina bifida, lymphedema, and kidney disease, and her husband Richard, to repair her wheelchair, for medical supplies and maintenance of their handicap van.

Donna Harper, 57, of Hudson Falls, expenses for treatments and procedures due to lung cancer.

Cynthia Linendoll, 56, 1966 South High grad and Glens Falls resident, expenses due to treatments and surgeries for breast cancer.

Rian McCann, age 5, of Malta, diagnosed with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, for extra food expenses due to dietary needs for her gastric tube blend, high electric bills due to home heating requirements for her needs, and medical equipment not fully covered by insurance.

Rochelle Monroe, 36, of South Glens Falls, medical expenses due to Lupus and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

Christopher O’Brien, 46, of South Glens Falls, help with family living costs due to his diagnoses with Glioblastoma multiforme.

Rebecca Otruba, 47, South Glens Falls alum and Chestertown resident, expenses from ovarian cancer treatment.

Rohan Robichaud, age 8, of Moreau, a Ballard Elementary School third grader, expenses related to unknown gastrointestinal condition and Encopresis.

Alyssa Rowell, 36, Queensbury resident with many ties to South Glens Falls, for costs due to Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Stage 4 Cancer.

Brad Simon, 43, of South Glens Falls expenses due to Stage 2 Pure Seminoma (Testicular Cancer).

Stephen Tucker, 68, of Fort Ann, expenses due to Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer.

Georgianna Vance, 64, of Gansevoort, expenses due to Breast Cancer.

Family of Shane Walsh, a past recipient diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia who lost his fight with cancer in December. Marathon seeks to assist the family with outstanding medical bills.

Adam Wells Jr., age 12, of Fort Ann, to purchase a handicap accessible vehicle due to Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy.

John Wilcox, 73, of South Glens Falls, to purchase an electric wheelchair following multiple strokes that have left him unable to get around easily.

Marshall Zeh, age 4, of Fort Edward, diagnosed with Autism. Assistance to fund programs and therapies to improve his quality of life.

Also 13 community groups

Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY, in Memory of John Marcantonio.

Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, Inc., for Ben’s Bears and Senior Scholarships.

Cancer Center Community Crusaders.

CAPTAIN Community Human Services, serving runaway and homeless youth.

Glens Falls Hometown Thanksgiving Dinner.

Jakes Help From Heaven, for individuals with multiple medical challenges and disabilities.

Kelly’s Angels, Inc. for children impacted by loss of a parent or sibling or battling a life threatening condition.

Moreau Community Center, for the backpack program at South Glens Falls.

O’Brien’s Angels-Food for Thought, snack food for needy area children.

Operation At Ease, pairing shelter dogs with veterans and first responders.

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, repairing homes and communities.

St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, in memory of Ellen Stanislowski, to enable in-home support.

Saratoga Center for the Family, combatting effects of abuse, trauma and family dysfunction.

