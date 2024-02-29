Marathon Dance schedule

Here is the schedule of events for the 47th annual South High Marathon Dance on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 — this year fully back at the South Glens Fall High School for all events, for the first time since COVID.
Friday, March 1
- 5 p.m. Senior registration/public shuttle buses begin operation/old gym opens for sales/new gym opens for seating
- 5:25 p.m. Junior registration
- 5:50 p.m. Sophomore registration
- 6:15 p.m. Freshmen registration
- 7 p.m. SHMD 2024 begins
- 9:30 p.m. Walk the Red Carpet costume party
- 10:15 p.m. Costume party winners announced
- 10:30 p.m. SHMD closes to public. All non-mandatory personnel leave. Junior-Senior snack break, Frosh-Soph change, then return to gym
- 11 p.m. Public shuttle buses end
- 11:15 p.m. Frosh-Soph snack break, Juniors and Seniors return to gym
- Midnight: Students return to rooms for attendance/Change for Neon Power Hour
- 12:30 a.m. Resume dancing
- 3 a.m. Neon Power Hour
- 4 a.m. Sleep break
- 5:30 a.m. Breakfast begins
- 7 a.m. Resume dancing
- 8 a.m. Shuttle buses resume
- 8 a.m. 5th Graders Dance/5th grade and middle school families welcome
- 9 a.m. 5th Graders leave
- 10 a.m. Middle School Basket Raffle Winners Dance
- 11 a.m. Juniors & Seniors lunch break/Middle School leaves
- 11 a.m. SHMD re-opens to general public
- 11:45 Freshmen, Sophomores lunch break, Juniors, Seniors back to gym
- 1 p.m. Iconic Characters costume party. 1:45 p.m. Costume party winners announced
- 2:50 p.m. Language Arts Classes dance
- 3 p.m. Recognitions: Four-Year pins, dancer prizes, check presentations
- 4 p.m. Juniors & Seniors pack up and dinner break (dancer shirts on)
- 4:45 p.m. Juniors & Seniors return to gym/freshmen & sophomores pack up and dinner break (dancer shirts)
- 5 p.m. Silent Auction concludes
- 5:30 p.m. Freshmen & Sophomores return to gym
- 6 p.m. Live Auction, 50/50, and raffle winners announced
- 7 p.m. Bags picked up by parents in hallways
- 7:30 p.m. Closing ceremony, Awards & Total announced
- 10:30 p.m. SHMD 2024 concludes
- 11 p.m. Shuttle buses conclude
Saturday, March 2
