Marathon Dance schedule

February 29, 2024 Hot Copy

Here is the schedule of events for the 47th annual South High Marathon Dance on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 — this year fully back at the South Glens Fall High School for all events, for the first time since COVID.

Friday, March 1

  • 5 p.m. Senior registration/public shuttle buses begin operation/old gym opens for sales/new gym opens for seating
  • 5:25 p.m. Junior registration
  • 5:50 p.m. Sophomore registration
  • 6:15 p.m. Freshmen registration
  • 7 p.m. SHMD 2024 begins
  • 9:30 p.m. Walk the Red Carpet costume party
  • 10:15 p.m. Costume party winners announced
  • 10:30 p.m. SHMD closes to public. All non-mandatory personnel leave. Junior-Senior snack break, Frosh-Soph change, then return to gym
  • 11 p.m. Public shuttle buses end
  • 11:15 p.m. Frosh-Soph snack break, Juniors and Seniors return to gym
      • Middle Schoolers also get to dance Younger students can join in the high schoolers’ South High Marathon Dance. Here are Oliver W. Winch Middle Schoolers at last year’s dance. The younger students help fund-raise, too. SHMD Photo Crew photo/Gus Carayiannis

      Saturday, March 2

      • Midnight: Students return to rooms for attendance/Change for Neon Power Hour
      • 12:30 a.m. Resume dancing
      • 3 a.m. Neon Power Hour
      • 4 a.m. Sleep break
      • 5:30 a.m. Breakfast begins
      • 7 a.m. Resume dancing
      • 8 a.m. Shuttle buses resume
      • 8 a.m. 5th Graders Dance/5th grade and middle school families welcome
      • 9 a.m. 5th Graders leave
      • 10 a.m. Middle School Basket Raffle Winners Dance
      • 11 a.m. Juniors & Seniors lunch break/Middle School leaves
      • 11 a.m. SHMD re-opens to general public
      • 11:45 Freshmen, Sophomores lunch break, Juniors, Seniors back to gym
      • 1 p.m. Iconic Characters costume party. 1:45 p.m. Costume party winners announced
      • 2:50 p.m. Language Arts Classes dance
      • 3 p.m. Recognitions: Four-Year pins, dancer prizes, check presentations
      • 4 p.m. Juniors & Seniors pack up and dinner break (dancer shirts on)
      • 4:45 p.m. Juniors & Seniors return to gym/freshmen & sophomores pack up and dinner break (dancer shirts)
      • 5 p.m. Silent Auction concludes
      • 5:30 p.m. Freshmen & Sophomores return to gym
      • 6 p.m. Live Auction, 50/50, and raffle winners announced
      • 7 p.m. Bags picked up by parents in hallways
      • 7:30 p.m. Closing ceremony, Awards & Total announced
      • 10:30 p.m. SHMD 2024 concludes
      • 11 p.m. Shuttle buses conclude

