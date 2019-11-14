Stony Creek’s Frank Thomas likely to chair Warren County Board

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover says he won’t seek a new term as chairman of the …

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover says he won’t seek a new term as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas the county budget officer for the past seven years, shapes up as his likely successor.



“I think the county finances are in good shape,” the soft-spoken Republican told The Chronicle. “And I think I have the support.”

Republicans currently hold an 11-8 majority over Democrats on the county board, but will pick up two seats in January after Republican Susan Shepler defeated Democratic Supervisor Cynthia Hyde in Thurman and Dan Bruno won the Glens Falls Ward 4 seat held by Democrat Bill Loeb, who did not seek re-election.

Democrat Claudia Braymer, who represents Glens Falls Ward 3 on the county board, expresses interest in again seeking the chairmanship but acknowledges, “It will be a lot harder now that the Democrats lost two seats on the board….” — Gordon Woodworth

