Stefanik PAC donates $1,000 to 3 Republican Qby. candidates

By Maury Thompson, Special to The Chronicle

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, through her new statewide Save New York Political Action Committee, contributed $1,000 each to Queensbury Republican Supervisor candidate Mike Dixon and county at-large supervisor candidates Jason Miller and Doug Beaty, indicates a new PAC finance report filed with the state Board of Elections.

Mr. Dixon, currently 3rd Ward councilman, is challenging 7-term incumbent Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat.

Mr. Beaty, a former at-large supervisor, and Mr. Miller vying in a five-way at-large race which includes Republican incumbents Nathan Etu and Michael Wild and Democratic incumbent David Strainer.

The top four vote getters will be elected.

Elsewhere locally, Save New York contributed $1,000 to Wilton Supervisor John Lant, a Republican incumbent, who is running against Democratic challenger Toni Sturm, and $1,000 to the Saratoga County Republican Committee.

The PAC contributed $500 to the reelection campaigns of Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Lake George, and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, who are not on the ballot this year.

Between July 12 and Sept. 29, the Save New York PAC contributed from $1,000 to $10,000 to 44 of the state’s 62 county Republican committees.

The PAC contributed $15,000 to the state Conservative party.

Save New York PAC raised $300,793 between July 12 and Sept. 29, and had $171,573 left in its fund, as of Sept 29.

Rep. Stefanik organized the new PAC this year as she began laying groundwork for a likely run for governor next year.

She has said she will announce whether she will run for governor after local and county elections in November.

Rep. Stefanik has said the new PAC would spend money on “strong” Republican candidates in local, county and state races with the goal to strengthen the party from the ground up, in order to end “single-party” rule.

Democrats have majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is a Democrat.

A strong Republican showing this November would provide immediate momentum in her governor’s campaign.

Rep. Stefanik has turned to her national following to boost the PAC effort.

Save New York PAC reported contributions ranging from once cent to $5,000 during the period from individuals in 44 states.

The majority of contributions were $100 or less.

