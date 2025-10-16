Thursday, October 16, 2025

Hudson Falls Wall of Distinction Induction

Hudson Falls Central School District, in conjunction with the Sandy Hill Chapter of the National Honor Society Induction, holds its 23rd Annual Wall of Distinction Induction in the High School Auditorium Sunday, Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m., with an unveiling at 12:45 p.m. followed immediately by a reception for the inductees in the cafeteria.

Inductees include teacher Lee Townsend, Class of 1968, business owner Nicholas Mead, Class of 1998, opera singer Janet Graham-Pranschke, Class of 1964, attorney William Nikas, Class of 1968, and scientist Dr. Thomas Mahan, Class of 2003.

