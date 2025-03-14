Stec at 39.7% to Constantino 40.1% in poll conducted by Mr. Constantino: Congress GOP nod

State Senator Dan Stec is neck and neck with Anthony Constantino in a poll conducted by Mr. Constantino.

“I’m at 40.1%,” Mr. Constantino wrote.

“…Dan Stec, admittedly, is just behind me at 39.7% but he’s a Trump hater so he’s not an option. The President does not want a Trump hater in Congress.”

Mr. Stec has said he strongly supports President Trump.

Asked for comment, Mr. Stec told The Chronicle, “I don’t have any comment on the poll Anthony Constantino paid for or anything he has to say.”

Both men and numerous others are vying for the Republican Congressional nomination in the anticipated special election to fill Rep. Elise Stefanik’s seat once she resigns after presumed Senate approval as United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Mr. Constantino wrote, “My team conducted the first poll of the upcoming special election to succeed Elise Stefanik. I like transparency so I thought I would share full results.

“We debated waiting a little longer to do the poll as momentum for my candidacy is building but I am impatient and like data so we ran one last week.

“The poll had 2,307 respondents across all 15 counties in New York’s 21st Congressional district.”

Mr. Constantino also wrote:

“Aside from Dan Stec and myself, the other candidates don’t have much support from the voters.

“Chris Tague, who Regional GOP Vice Chair Sue McNeil propped up early on by leaking a fake poll to the Times Union, claiming he is the ‘front runner’, is only at 9% with 5 points coming from his home county. “Outside Schoharie, Chairman Tague only has a fraction of a percent in every county.

“Liz Joy similarly struggled with voters polling at only 7% across the district, and unlike Tague, wasn’t the favorite in any counties.

“Joe Pinion shocked me by polling at only 3% across the entire district.

