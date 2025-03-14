Pair of eateries eye Ft. Edward

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Two established local restaurants — Grumbellies from Fort Ann and Kerrie’s from Queensbury — are in the process of moving to Broadway in downtown Fort Edward.

Both came before the Fort Edward Planning/Zoning Board Tuesday night.

The board unanimously approved the Grumbellies plan. Nasrene Haj, Doreen Rabine and Bernard Taylor all voted yes.

Owners Irma and Jeff Hamblin aim to open within two months in the former Glens Falls National Bank branchat 159 Broadway they said they are buying for $215,000.

Kerrie Leclair, owner of Kerrie’s Northway Diner east of Northway Exit 1 8 in Queensbury, introduced her plan to open Kerries on Broadway by May 3 at the former Taco Situation location at 70 Broadway across from The Anvil Restaurant.

The set a public hearing on Ms. Leclair’s application for April 16.

She said she plans to close her Queensbury diner as soon as she receives formal approval for her new one.

“I have been looking quite some time for a new location,” she said, and that she loves the 70 Broadway space and thinks it will fit her plans very well.

“As far as serving the food, it’s going to be the same, the classic diner food,” she said. “Maybe a couple little changes on the menu, but my customers love what we serve, so I wouldn’t want to change it up too much.”

Grumbellies closed in Fort Ann in July after the Hamblins lost their lease.

Mrs. Hamblin stressed the variety of foods Grumbellies offers. “We’re not actually just a pizza shop,” she said. “We do hot dogs, burgers, phillies, specials every day, prime rib. We’re not your typical pizza shop.”



Grumbellies was also known for frequent live music, and the Hamblins plan to continue offering music at the new location.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved