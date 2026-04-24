St. Mary’s adds 3 nuns: School principal plus 2, & a new convent

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Sister Laurie-Marie Parisi, C.R. will be installed on July 1 as the new principal of St. Mary’s Academy Catholic School in Glens Falls.

She will be accompanied by two other Sisters of the Resurrection, said St. Mary’s Church. The three will live in the parish rectory on Warren Street, now to be referred to as St. Mary’s Convent.

Father Scott VanDerveer will move to a condo donated by a parishoner that is located nearby on Maple Street, in the former Convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Father Scott said in the release that Sister Laurie-Marie’s educational credentials include 20 years of teaching experience from pre-school to high school, a NYS principal certification, “and crystal-clear dedication to Catholic education.”

She has an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education, and a Master’s in Religious Studies, said info.

She expected is to complete a Certificate in School Building Leadership at the University at Albany, before July 1.

She is currently serving at St. Jude’s Church of the Apostle in Wynantskill.

Sister Laurie-Marie will be accompanied by retired Sister Mary Lucille Borowski, who is expected to volunteer mainly at the parish, and by Sister Angela Marie Leo, who is approaching her final vows and will likely split her duties between the school and parish.

The school, founded in 1883 by the Sisters of St. Joseph, was staffed by the Sisters for most of its history, said St. Mary’s. “The last religious sister to serve at the school retired in the 1990s.”

“I’m excited because God has called me to serve at St. Mary’s,” Sister Laurie-Marie was quoted. “It feels like a place where students are supported not only academically, but also in their faith and personal growth. I’m happy to be part of that community.”

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