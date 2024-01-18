Springbrook Distillery debuts its new tap room on Rt. 149

By Cathy DeDe

Chronicle Managing Editor

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery will have a soft opening on Friday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. for its new year-round tasting room and distilling facility, located on Route 149 in Fort Ann, just east of the intersection with Ridge Road.

The facility opened last week at the new location. It’s a much higher-profile spot than the former converted barn site was at the top of Clements Road, off Ridge.

Friday’s opening will feature their own gin, bourbon, moonshine, vodka and ryes, as well as draft beer from Mean Max Brew Works in Glens Falls and Slickfin Brewing in Fort Edward, and wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Signature cocktail is “New Building,” a combination of Apple Moonshine, High Rye Bourbon, ginger ale & cranberry.

Charcuterie boards and other light fare will be available to purchase.

Music will be by John Coleman.

“Springbrook is proud of all the work that went into making this new facility a reality. Let us pour you a drink and help us celebrate! Cheers!” they said online.



$1.4 million; same still, new silo

The Chronicle checked in with founding co-owner David Bannon on some of the stats and figures for the new place.

“We’re excited for the growth and recognition of our excellent craft spirits,” Dr. Bannon said in an email interview.

“This allows us to increase production, and we now have significant visibility to the public.”

Construction began roughly a year ago on the 6,000 square foot space. A third it is for the new year-round events and tasting room, the rest for the distillery.

They told The Chronicle they expected it would cost $1.4 million to build.

“We have invested in a new bottling line to help us keep up with orders,” Dr. Bannon said. “The still remains the same to keep the character and flavor of our products. We also have a new grain silo to increase capacity.”

Adirondack Trust Company financed the project, Dr. Bannon said.

The five-acre property includes a spring and woods, “with room to expand,” they said last year. They used lumber harvested from the site in the new building.

It’s open seven days — Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In general, Dr. Bannon said, “Business is strong. We distribute in eight states and our products are available online via our website. People support locally made, quality products.”

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved