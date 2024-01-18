Freshwater Institute chief corrects report as to Harmful Algal Blooms: Risk exists

Dear Mr. Frost,

In an article in the [Dec. 28] Chronicle titled “Harmful Algal Blooms may not be so harmful,” I was quoted as saying that the cyanobacteria that have been found in Lake George are labeled as a harmful algal bloom by the Department of Environmental Conservation, but the species does not meet the DEC’s definition of a bloom.

This is an incorrect attribution to me in the original article in the Lake George Mirror and repeated in the Chronicle.

The DEC confirms HABs based on pictures taken of blooms or from measurements made of toxins or chlorophyll during the events.

HABs are increasing throughout New York State and pose a real threat to water quality. The cyanobacteria that form HABs can produce toxins that are harmful to people, pets, and other wildlife.

Fortunately, we have not yet measured toxins associated with blooms in Lake George. But scientists do not understand what causes blooms to form toxins, so we do not know if toxins could form in the future.

Other waterbodies such as Skaneateles Lake, which has similar characteristics to Lake George (high water clarity, low nutrients) have had toxin-producing blooms.

Research and vigilant monitoring are needed to ensure that the Queen of American Lakes remains both safe and enjoyable.

— Kevin Rose, PhD, Associate Professor

& Frederic R. Kolleck ‘52 Career Development Chair in Freshwater Ecology

Acting Director, The Darrin Freshwater Institute

Director, The Jefferson Project

Department of Biological Sciences

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY

