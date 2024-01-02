South St. cannabis plan at former Dizzy Chicken

Owner Jody Cracco and others associated with Dairy Haus Ice Cream in Saratoga and The Ice Cream Man in Greenwich will bring their proposal for a cannabis dispensary at the former Dizzy Chicken restaurant on 72 South Street in Glens Falls to the City’s Planning Board meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 4:45 p.m. in City Hall.

Ms. Cracco’s “Saratoga Cannabis Co” is a self-described 100% women-owned business. Her umbrella company, Ten Cees LLC, has already received a license for adult use cannabis from the state Office of Cannabis Management and other approvals for a NYS licensed retail cannabis dispensary, said the application.

“The license allows the awardee to open a brick and mortar business, a delivery business and eventually a consumption lounge” said supporting materials.

The building is owned by Russ Porreca of Raul’s Mexican Restaurant on Glen Street. They anticipate “minimal” changes to the property and expect to employ 15 people, they said in the application.

Leadership team member Brittany Cracco is General Manager of the family-owned Dairy Haus and Ice Cream Man, and “a passionate advocate and knowledgable consumer of cannabis,” said the application. Consultant and family friend Marcy Leventhal is “a pioneer of the regulated marijuana industry” who in 2003 founded one of the oldest dispensaries in San Francisco, said info.

The application notes plans for “robust security systems…and personnel” and details “cutting edge point of sale systems” to minimize congestion, foster “a sense of order and safety” and limit impact on neighboring businesses.