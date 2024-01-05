Rollover Northway bus crash: at least 1 reported dead

A Flix tour bus with at least 21 passengers headed to New York City from Montreal rolled over on the Northway between the towns of Lake George and Warrensburg between Exits 23 and 22 at about 12:43 p.m. on Friday.

NewsChannel 13 reported that one person died in the incident and that State Police said one person was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman additionally said that eight people were taken to Glens Falls Hospital and 11 were treated at the Lake George Fire Department. He said that at least 12 ambulances from eight rescue squads responded to the scene of the crash. Mr. Lehman noted that the American Red Cross will be helping the tour bus passengers find temporary shelter if needed in the crash’s aftermath.

All southbound lanes of the Northway near Exit 23 in Lake George were closed in the wake of the crash, according to the 511 traffic notification site.

A call from The Chronicle to New York State Police Troop G Headquarters in an attempt to determine what law enforcement suspects was the cause of the crash initially went unanswered.