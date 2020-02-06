South High Marathon Dance: Students select 37 beneficiaries

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The student committee of the 43rd annual South High Marathon …

The student committee of the 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance selected 37 beneficiaries — 22 individuals or families, and 15 organizations. The committee said it received approximately 180 requests.

The dance is Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, at the South Glens Falls Senior High School. Last year, 600 students completed the dance.

Last year’s dance raised a record $837,859. The South High Marathon Dance has raised $8,096,497 since the first dance in 1978. Info: www.shmd.org.

This year’s student chairs are Natalie Barden, Hunter Clark, Jaime DeSimone, Jenna Farrell, Jillian Harrington, Savannah Kreppein, Bryce Law, Isabella Osborn, Austin Peltier, Aidan Taylor and Brooke Terry.

2020 recipient individuals/families

Chuck Aiken, 48 , of Corinth, is a local DJ battling acute myeloid leukemia facing a bone marrow transplant who has no health insurance.

Ryan Alger, 15, of South Glens Falls, is battling brain cancer, and is being treated by a specialist who is not covered by the family's health insurance.

Jennifer Annis, 49, of Queensbury, is battling adenoid cystic carcinoma and has endured several operations to take out tumors.

Lillian Baker, 17, of South Glens Falls, is battling idiopathic throbocytopenia, a rare life-threatening illness that attacks her platelets.

Janet Baker Pratt, 37, of Hudson Falls, is battling breast cancer, Padget's disease and cancer of the lymph nodes.

David Bennett, 51, of South Glens Falls, is battling neck cancer and squamous cell carcinoma, and is receiving chemotherapy and radiation.

Alice Charette, 15 months, of Fort Edward, was born premature with Downs syndrome, two holes in her heart and intestinal problems.

Esme Clark, 2, of Queensbury, is battling numerous diseases requiring frequent trips to Boston Children's Hospital and Albany Med.

Connie Himes, 52, of Queensbury, is a Marathon Dance alum battling stage 3 triple negative breast cancer and has undergone three operations.

Nolan Jacox, 12, of South Glens Falls, is known as the "Mayor of Marathon," is a past recipient, and continues to battle eosinophilic esophagitis.

Kelsey Murphy, 20, of Clifton Park, is battling left-sided vestibular schwannoma and needs help with medical equipment and further treatment.

Isabella Lauzon, 2, of Gansevoort, was born 10 weeks premature and is battling numerous medical issues requiring specialized treatment.

Milana Lefebvre, 10, of Ballston Lake, is battling multiple complex diseases and needs a handicap accessible van to go to and from treatments.

Joshua McCane, 39, of South Glens Falls, is battling Hardcastle syndrome along with his son, a Tanglewood Elementary School student.

Robert Murray, 73, of South Glens Falls, has three grandchildren in SGF schools and is battling prostate cancer and other medical complications.

Robin Neumann, 57, of Bolton Landing, is battling stage 4 ovarian cancer and is unable to work, putting a financial strain on her family.

Nick Clark, of Saratoga Springs, is a disabled veteran who is in debilitating pain and has trouble gting around.

Stephanie Rosa, 23, of Gansevoort, is a South High alum battling stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma for the second time.

Jennifer Ryan, 47, of Glens Falls, is a single mother of three battling follicular lymphoma and b-cell lymphoma and needs help with housing expenses.

Danita Shortte, 48, of Gansevoort, is battling a traumatic brain injury and recovering from a heart attack, and needs modifications to her home.

Linda Tucker, 55, of Gansevoort, worked in the district for eight years and is now battling state 4 lung cancer and renal disease.

, of Gansevoort, worked in the district for eight years and is now battling state 4 lung cancer and renal disease. Royce Younes, 37, of Gansevoort, is battling brain cancer and needs help with housing and medical bills associated with his treatment.

2020 recipient organizations

Adopt a Soldier in Wilton, supports our troops overseas by sending them care packages.

Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York in Albany, which seeks to help children and teens dealing with a loved one with the disease.

Angel Names Association in Saratoga Springs, which assists families of stillborn children.

Buddy Blankets & Bears in Ballston Spa, which donates blankets and stuffed bears to bring comfort to people in need.

CAPTAIN Community Human Services, in Clifton Park which works to empower people.

Dysautonomia International, supports those with autonomic nervous system disorders.

Food for Thought in Glens Falls was started by O'Brien Insurance and provides food for young people in local elementary schools.

Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa provides hospice care and support.

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, partners with local families to build affordable housing.

Kelly's Angels of Saratoga Springs, created in memory of Kelly Mulholland of Glens Falls, provides grants to benefit children who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness.

Moreau Community Center, to help fund the Backpack program that provides food for children in the four elementary schools in South Glens Falls.

Open Door Mission in Glens Falls, which serves homeless individuals and families and is in Phase 2 of a renovation project on Warren Street.

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, to help repair homes of veterans, the elderly, the disabled or low-income families.

Upstate NY Autism Alliance in Queensbury, strives to promote positive community inclusion, and seeks funds to put on a three-day camp.

Veterans and Community Housing Coalition in Ballston Spa supports homeless veterans and their families.

