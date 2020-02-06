South High Marathon Dance: Students select 37 beneficiaries

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor
The student committee of the 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance selected 37 beneficiaries — 22 individuals or families, and 15 organizations. The committee said it received approximately 180 requests.
The dance is Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, at the South Glens Falls Senior High School. Last year, 600 students completed the dance.
Last year’s dance raised a record $837,859. The South High Marathon Dance has raised $8,096,497 since the first dance in 1978. Info: www.shmd.org.
This year’s student chairs are Natalie Barden, Hunter Clark, Jaime DeSimone, Jenna Farrell, Jillian Harrington, Savannah Kreppein, Bryce Law, Isabella Osborn, Austin Peltier, Aidan Taylor and Brooke Terry.
- Chuck Aiken, 48, of Corinth, is a local DJ battling acute myeloid leukemia facing a bone marrow transplant who has no health insurance.
- Ryan Alger, 15, of South Glens Falls, is battling brain cancer, and is being treated by a specialist who is not covered by the family’s health insurance.
- Jennifer Annis, 49, of Queensbury, is battling adenoid cystic carcinoma and has endured several operations to take out tumors.
- Lillian Baker, 17, of South Glens Falls, is battling idiopathic throbocytopenia, a rare life-threatening illness that attacks her platelets.
- Janet Baker Pratt, 37, of Hudson Falls, is battling breast cancer, Padget’s disease and cancer of the lymph nodes.
- David Bennett, 51, of South Glens Falls, is battling neck cancer and squamous cell carcinoma, and is receiving chemotherapy and radiation.
- Alice Charette, 15 months, of Fort Edward, was born premature with Downs syndrome, two holes in her heart and intestinal problems.
- Esme Clark, 2, of Queensbury, is battling numerous diseases requiring frequent trips to Boston Children’s Hospital and Albany Med.
- Connie Himes, 52, of Queensbury, is a Marathon Dance alum battling stage 3 triple negative breast cancer and has undergone three operations.
- Nolan Jacox, 12, of South Glens Falls, is known as the “Mayor of Marathon,” is a past recipient, and continues to battle eosinophilic esophagitis.
- Kelsey Murphy, 20, of Clifton Park, is battling left-sided vestibular schwannoma and needs help with medical equipment and further treatment.
- Isabella Lauzon, 2, of Gansevoort, was born 10 weeks premature and is battling numerous medical issues requiring specialized treatment.
- Milana Lefebvre, 10, of Ballston Lake, is battling multiple complex diseases and needs a handicap accessible van to go to and from treatments.
- Joshua McCane, 39, of South Glens Falls, is battling Hardcastle syndrome along with his son, a Tanglewood Elementary School student.
- Robert Murray, 73, of South Glens Falls, has three grandchildren in SGF schools and is battling prostate cancer and other medical complications.
- Robin Neumann, 57, of Bolton Landing, is battling stage 4 ovarian cancer and is unable to work, putting a financial strain on her family.
- Nick Clark, of Saratoga Springs, is a disabled veteran who is in debilitating pain and has trouble gting around.
- Stephanie Rosa, 23, of Gansevoort, is a South High alum battling stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma for the second time.
- Jennifer Ryan, 47, of Glens Falls, is a single mother of three battling follicular lymphoma and b-cell lymphoma and needs help with housing expenses.
- Danita Shortte, 48, of Gansevoort, is battling a traumatic brain injury and recovering from a heart attack, and needs modifications to her home.
- Linda Tucker, 55, of Gansevoort, worked in the district for eight years and is now battling state 4 lung cancer and renal disease.
- Royce Younes, 37, of Gansevoort, is battling brain cancer and needs help with housing and medical bills associated with his treatment.
- Adopt a Soldier in Wilton, supports our troops overseas by sending them care packages.
- Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York in Albany, which seeks to help children and teens dealing with a loved one with the disease.
- Angel Names Association in Saratoga Springs, which assists families of stillborn children.
- Buddy Blankets & Bears in Ballston Spa, which donates blankets and stuffed bears to bring comfort to people in need.
- CAPTAIN Community Human Services, in Clifton Park which works to empower people.
- Dysautonomia International, supports those with autonomic nervous system disorders.
- Food for Thought in Glens Falls was started by O’Brien Insurance and provides food for young people in local elementary schools.
- Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa provides hospice care and support.
- Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, partners with local families to build affordable housing.
- Kelly’s Angels of Saratoga Springs, created in memory of Kelly Mulholland of Glens Falls, provides grants to benefit children who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illness.
- Moreau Community Center, to help fund the Backpack program that provides food for children in the four elementary schools in South Glens Falls.
- Open Door Mission in Glens Falls, which serves homeless individuals and families and is in Phase 2 of a renovation project on Warren Street.
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, to help repair homes of veterans, the elderly, the disabled or low-income families.
- Upstate NY Autism Alliance in Queensbury, strives to promote positive community inclusion, and seeks funds to put on a three-day camp.
- Veterans and Community Housing Coalition in Ballston Spa supports homeless veterans and their families.
